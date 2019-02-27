SECTIONS
Wind farm proposal off New England wins key approval

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 7:43am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 9:50am
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — A proposed $2 billion wind farm planned for federal waters off Martha’s Vineyard has received key approval from Rhode Island regulators.

The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council in a unanimous vote Tuesday determined that the project is consistent with state policies.

Vineyard Wind plans an 84-turbine, 800-megawatt wind farm about 14 miles south of the Massachusetts island.

The project was approved despite opposition from commercial fishermen, who say their livelihood is being destroyed because they would effectively be blocked from accessing productive fishing grounds.

But the Fishermen’s Advisory Board, which advises the council on fishing issues, accepted a package from Vineyard Wind that includes the creation of two funds totaling almost $17 million to compensate the fishing industry.

The project still needs approval from Massachusetts regulators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

