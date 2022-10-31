Parler Share
News
An FBI poster seeks information for 1974 homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry.
An FBI poster seeks information for 1974 homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. (FBI / AP)

A Woman Was Found Dead on a Beach with Severed Hands, 48 Years Later FBI Finally Identify Her

 By The Associated Press  October 31, 2022 at 9:36am
Parler Share

Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the “Lady of the Dunes” that had stumped authorities for decades.

The woman has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, who was 37 when she was killed, officials said Monday. The news was delivered to her family Monday morning, according to Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division.

Authorities hope the woman’s identity may help unravel one of Massachusetts’ most famous unsolved murders.

Her body was found in the dunes in Provincetown in July 1974. She was naked on a beach blanket with her hands severed — so she could not be identified by her fingerprints, officials believe. Her skull was crushed, and she was nearly decapitated. The cause of death was determined to be a blow to the head, and authorities believe she was killed several weeks before her body was found.

“This is, without a doubt, a major break in the investigation that will hopefully bring all of us closer to identifying the killer,” Bonavolonta said.

Trending:
Neighbor Describes What Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Did Before Violence Erupted: 'He Would Just Give Us a Blank Stare'

Authorities identified her through investigative genealogy, the use of DNA analysis in combination with traditional genealogy research and historical records, Bonavolonta said. Officials released few details about Terry except to say that she was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother and had ties to California, Massachusetts and Michigan.

“Now that we have reached this pivotal point, investigators and analysts will turn their attention to conducting logical investigative steps that include learning more about her, as well as working to identify who is responsible for her murder,” Bonavolonta said.

She was the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Authorities for decades tried to identify her and her killer by exhuming her remains, performing clay model facial reconstruction and releasing age-regression drawings of her face. Investigators had long said she had long red or auburn hair and that they believed she was somewhere between 20 to 40 years old.

The FBI released a flyer with pictures of Terry and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact authorities.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




A Woman Was Found Dead on a Beach with Severed Hands, 48 Years Later FBI Finally Identify Her
Family of 8 Found Dead in House Fire Didn't Die from Fire: Police
Parkland Families Will Get Final Say Before Shooter Is Sentenced to Life in Prison
Coastal Village Thought Tsunami Was Coming, Nearly 100 Dead After Mistakenly Running Toward the Real Disaster
Shock as Death Toll from Halloween Disaster Rises to 153
See more...

Conversation