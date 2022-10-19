Video Appears to Show Alabama Football Player Hitting a Tennessee Fan After Stunning Loss

Allegations of misconduct are flying after videos shared on social media appear to show an Alabama football player hitting two Tennessee fans after the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Volunteers on Saturday in Knoxville.

The end of the game was marked by a deluge of Tennessee fans rushing onto the field at Neyland Stadium to celebrate as the players were walking off.

An Alabama player in a No. 3 jersey — identified as wide receiver Jermaine Burton — is shown in one TikTok video extending an arm as he passed a woman on the field.

The video appears to show contact between the fan and the player’s right hand. The woman then put her hands to her head as he stormed past.

“Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday,” Emily Isaacs captioned her TikTok video.

The website OutKick contacted Isaacs, who confirmed she was the person in the video but declined further comment.

Another video posted to TikTok appeared to show Burton making contact with another fan.

“Jermaine Burton was so mad he had to hit me after the loss,” the fan, using the name JoJo, wrote.

The Western Journal has reached out to Alabama officials for comment but did not receive a response by Wednesday morning.

The videos sparked extensive debate on Twitter.

That was a different person. He hit two people on the way out that we know of. The video you’re referring to was posted by jojonosiwa. Regardless, even if she was recording him (which she wasn’t), it wouldn’t warrant assault. https://t.co/mhACg41ctW — Winston Smith (@secondprspctive) October 19, 2022

Yikes. Alabama WR Jermaine Burton opted to make purposeful contact to the head of a female Tennessee fan during the post-game celebration. Completely unnecessary behavior by Burton. https://t.co/yvPwgdR1WU — THE VOLUNTEER (@ALLVOLNEWS) October 18, 2022

People are actually defending Jermaine Burton by saying “you shouldn’t be on the field”. What an idiotic statement. What Burton did was very wrong. Just because fans are on the field doesn’t give you the right to assault them. Especially when those 2 people did nothing to him. — Josh Simmons⚫🔴🏆 (@JoshSimmons33) October 19, 2022

You can see her try to go around him. He goes out of his way to smack her. That is absolutely not self defense. A college girl is not a risk to a 200lb player. He just couldn’t control his emotions. You can be a bama fan and still admit what Jermaine Burton did was wrong — Smokey (@Smokey15828548) October 19, 2022

The SEC said Tennessee faces a $100,000 for storming fans storming the field following the win over Alabama, The Associated Press reported.

Tennessee has tried to turn the incident into a fund-raising effort to support buying new goalposts to replace the ones torn down by fans on Saturday.

