Tennessee fans rush the field after the Volunteers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday.
Video Appears to Show Alabama Football Player Hitting a Tennessee Fan After Stunning Loss

 By Jack Davis  October 19, 2022 at 7:51am
Allegations of misconduct are flying after videos shared on social media appear to show an Alabama football player hitting two Tennessee fans after the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Volunteers on Saturday in Knoxville.

The end of the game was marked by a deluge of Tennessee fans rushing onto the field at Neyland Stadium to celebrate as the players were walking off.

An Alabama player in a No. 3 jersey — identified as wide receiver Jermaine Burton — is shown in one TikTok video extending an arm as he passed a woman on the field.

The video appears to show contact between the fan and the player’s right hand. The woman then put her hands to her head as he stormed past.

“Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday,” Emily Isaacs captioned her TikTok video.

The website OutKick contacted Isaacs, who confirmed she was the person in the video but declined further comment.

Another video posted to TikTok appeared to show Burton making contact with another fan.

Should Jermaine Burton be punished for this incident?

“Jermaine Burton was so mad he had to hit me after the loss,” the fan, using the name JoJo, wrote.

The Western Journal has reached out to Alabama officials for comment but did not receive a response by Wednesday morning.

The videos sparked extensive debate on Twitter.

The SEC said Tennessee faces a $100,000 for storming fans storming the field following the win over Alabama, The Associated Press reported.

Tennessee has tried to turn the incident into a fund-raising effort to support buying new goalposts to replace the ones torn down by fans on Saturday.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




