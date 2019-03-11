SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

WWWorries? Inventor of Web laments coming-of-age woes

In this Tuesday, June 23, 2015 file photo, English computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee, best known as the inventor of the World Wide Web, attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Berners-Lee implemented the first successful communication between a Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) client and server via the Internet.(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 2:26pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GENEVA (AP) — The inventor of the World Wide Web knows his revolutionary innovation is coming of age, and doesn’t always like what he sees: state-sponsored hacking, online harassment, hate speech and misinformation among the ills of its “digital adolescence.”

Tim Berners-Lee issued a cri-de-coeur letter and spoke to a few reporters Monday on the eve of the 30-year anniversary of his first paper with an outline of what would become the web — a first step toward transforming countless lives and the global economy.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research plans to host Berners-Lee and other web aficionados on Tuesday.

Berners-Lee said: “We’re celebrating, but we’re also very concerned.”

Late last year, a key threshold was crossed — roughly half the world has gotten online. Today some 2 billion websites exist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Google paid former exec $35 million after harassment claim
WWWorries? Inventor of Web laments coming-of-age woes
White House mum on if Trump really thinks Dems ‘hate’ Jews
Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend
Gillibrand stands by handling of aide’s sex misconduct claim
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×