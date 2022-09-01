Applying for Concealed Carry in NYC? Get Ready for a Knock At Your Door

In New York City you’re welcome to a concealed carry permit.

After you’ve been microscopically picked apart — which includes a review of things you’ve posted on social media — and had cops visit your neighbors.

It brings to mind how communist countries have free elections, yet somehow, the ruling party always gets an overwhelming amount of the vote.

In its heyday a century-plus ago, Standard Oil said it didn’t have a monopoly. That’s because Standard didn’t gobble up 10 percent of its competitors, but let them survive in order to show there was, indeed, free market competition.

When it comes to citizens exercising their Second Amendment rights, at least New York government leaders don’t practice the fiction of communist elections or that of Standard Oil not having had a monopoly.

They hate them.

And they don’t want them to apply.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, in commenting on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the state’s law requiring gun permit applicants to show “proper cause” to have a gun, did lament the high court striking down rights — her rights.

“They decided to strip away the rights of a governor to protect her citizens from gun violence,” Hochul told MSNBC.

And New York Mayor Eric Adams fears “a cosmic shift” because the good guys can carry guns.

“A cosmic shift, because now you are in an environment where anyone could have a gun for the most part,” Adams told MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“Any citizen can have a gun,” the mayor said, “And now you have to deal with the citizens carrying guns and the bad guys carrying guns, and having bad guys next to someone who legally can carry a gun as well.”

And the problem with that is … ?

Seems like all those good guys with guns could aid in addressing the growing chaos in a city filled with increasing crime, frustrated police and easy-peasy bail postings.

Indeed, Adams unwittingly made, in effect, an argument for arming citizens as he called for some tweaking of the loose “criminal justice reforms” he has advocated.

“There are far too many people in New York and in cities across America that believe the criminal justice system is not ensuring that they don’t inflict violence on innocent citizens,” Adams said. “We have abandoned the innocent people of this city and country, I believe, based on what we’re doing in our criminal justice system.”

Can’t argue with that, Your Honor.

But the mayor, with his own justice “reform” unraveling, and the governor, lamenting the loss of her “rights,” still don’t want law-abiding New Yorkers to carry concealed.

The “showing of proper cause” phrase from New York concealed carry requirements may be gone, but Thursday, new rules went into effect, according to the New York Post.

Concealed carry applicants are now required to

Be subjected to an in-person interview.

Provide four character references.

List all social media accounts – active or inactive – going back three years.

Provide the names of all adults living in their homes.

Then, according to Mayor Adams, police will contact your neighbors, since that’s how the city processes police officers.

“It is really about using the good, old fashioned methods of doing investigation,” Adams said.

“When I became a police officer, people knocked on my neighbors’ doors and interviewed them and asked what type of person am I.”

Believe it or not, he’s serious. And I’m sure cops will appreciate that application of their time.

Another thing — as of Thursday, Times Square is a gun-free zone. So you might want to stay away from there now.

That’s the situation in New York. The governor has lost her rights and the mayor, without realizing it, admits New York citizens are defenseless and he believes in intense scrutiny for those who want to protect their families — probably more scrutiny on them than on some thug at a bail hearing.

And New York government types probably would like to put the word “rate” between the two title words “Second Amendment.”

Or do what they really want – get rid of it altogether.

