'We Appreciate the Prayers': DeSantis Involved in Car Crash While Traveling to Campaign Event

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident Tuesday in Tennessee, according to his campaign.

The candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was not injured.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” Bryan Griffin, a representative of the campaign, said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“He and his team are uninjured,” Griffin said.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” he said.

According to WTVC-TV, the accident took place on Interstate 75 South.

Chattanooga police called the accident “minor,” the station reported.

It quoted a police spokesman as saying a motorcade was escorting DeSantis to the location of his campaign event.

When traffic slowed down, four of the cars in the motorcade struck one another, police said.

Chattanooga police reported that one member of the campaign’s staff received a minor injury in the accident.

According to WDEF-TV, the lead vehicle in the motorcade hit the brakes, causing the chain-reaction collision.

UPDATE: Governor Ron DeSantis was involved a car crash on I-75 South in Chattanooga Tuesday morning. READ MORE: https://t.co/i6KCTYkX7i https://t.co/RA0Mgoronv — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) July 25, 2023

Sherri Lee, who was planning to host a Knoxville-area reception for DeSantis, said she was unaware of any change in plans, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

“If he’s OK, I assume he’s coming, but I’m not in charge of campaigning,” Lee said.

According to CNN, DeSantis had fundraisers scheduled for Tuesday in Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Nashville area.

The governor has remained a distant second to former President Donald Trump in most GOP primary polls. The latest RealClearPolitics average had Trump at 52.3 percent and DeSantis at 18 percent.

