Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Christians United for Israel summit in Arlington, Virginia, on July 17.
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Christians United for Israel summit in Arlington, Virginia, on July 17. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

'We Appreciate the Prayers': DeSantis Involved in Car Crash While Traveling to Campaign Event

 By Jack Davis  July 25, 2023 at 8:28am
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident Tuesday in Tennessee, according to his campaign.

The candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was not injured.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” Bryan Griffin, a representative of the campaign, said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“He and his team are uninjured,” Griffin said.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” he said.

Bombshell Report: FBI Corroborated Biden Bribery Claims, Told US Attorney

According to WTVC-TV, the accident took place on Interstate 75 South.

Chattanooga police called the accident “minor,” the station reported.

It quoted a police spokesman as saying a motorcade was escorting DeSantis to the location of his campaign event.

When traffic slowed down, four of the cars in the motorcade struck one another, police said.

Chattanooga police reported that one member of the campaign’s staff received a minor injury in the accident.

According to WDEF-TV, the lead vehicle in the motorcade hit the brakes, causing the chain-reaction collision.

Sherri Lee, who was planning to host a Knoxville-area reception for DeSantis, said she was unaware of any change in plans, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Bad News for DeSantis: Ron Tied with Surprise Candidate for 2nd Place in GOP Poll

“If he’s OK, I assume he’s coming, but I’m not in charge of campaigning,” Lee said.

According to CNN, DeSantis had fundraisers scheduled for Tuesday in Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Nashville area.

The governor has remained a distant second to former President Donald Trump in most GOP primary polls. The latest RealClearPolitics average had Trump at 52.3 percent and DeSantis at 18 percent.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




