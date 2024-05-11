Share
Progressive Utopia: San Francisco Program Buys Alcohol for Homeless Alcoholics to Improve Health

 By Richard Moorhead  May 11, 2024 at 2:02pm
Homeless alcoholics are receiving alcohol on the taxpayer’s dime in San Francisco, California, to the tune of $5 million every year.

The city provides the substance to addicts as part of a “managed alcohol program,” according to multiple outlets, including the U.K.’s Daily Mail and the San Francisco Chronicle. The objective of the initiative is providing residents with alcohol in a manner that helps to break their addiction.

Alice Moughamian, a nurse manager for the program, touted the benefits it offers to “clients” in a video presentation that was shared Friday by another user on X.

“What makes a managed alcohol program unique is that we actually provide measured and regulated doses of beverage alcohol, usually in the form of vodka or beer, to people with severe alcohol use disorder,” she commented.

Lead physician Dr. Tanya Majumder further cited the program’s commitment to the “autonomy” of chronic, severe alcoholics in the same presentation.

The program operates within the confines of a converted hotel. Nurses offer vodka, beer, and other beverages multiple times per day in accordance with the needs of each homeless person.

Adam Nathan, who chairs the Salvation Army’s advisory board in San Francisco and leads a technology company, described seeing kegs set up to provide the afflicted with free beer.

Alcoholics are invited to obtain drinks from a program nurse as many as four times each day, according to the Daily Mail.

Majumder said during her presentation that the initiative emphasizes “patient preference” over “physician preference.”

The program started in 2020, according to Yahoo, when homeless people were allowed to stay in hotels amid the spread of COVID.

The capacity of the program has since doubled. The city now offers 20 beds in the former hotel.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has criticized her city’s use of safe injection sites, in which drug users receive clean needles and are allowed to take the substances under controlled conditions.

The mayor slammed the so-called strategy of harm reduction as “not reducing harm” in February, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation