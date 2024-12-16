Share
This vintage etching from the 19th century shows Francisco Vázquez de Coronado‘s march through Arizona, USA (circa 16th century).
This vintage etching from the 19th century shows Francisco Vázquez de Coronado's march through Arizona, USA (circa 16th century). (powerofforever / Getty Images)

Archaeologists Excavating US Structure Find Oldest Gun in America

 By Jack Davis  December 16, 2024 at 6:17am
A bronze cannon abandoned by the Spanish about 480 years ago has been found in Arizona.

Researchers believe that what is called a “wall gun” dates from the 1539-1542 expedition of Spanish explorer Vázquez de Coronado, who scoured the southwest seeking gold he never found.

The gun is the oldest firearm ever found in the continental United States, according to Popular Mechanics.

A study published in the “International Journal of Historical Archaeology” reports that the cannon was found in 2020 under the floor of a Spanish stone-and-adobe structure in Nogales, Arizona, in a place Coronado called San Geronimo III.

“This wall gun is the first gun known to be associated with the Coronado expedition and is the oldest firearm ever found within the continental USA and perhaps the oldest cannon currently known on the continent,” the study said.

The cannon is 42 inches long and weighs 40 pounds. The specimen found was never fired.

A wall gun was usually put on a tripod and operated by two people. It fired buckshot and lead balls used to destroy thin walls, according to The Washington Post.

Would you like to see this artifact in person?

The gun fired after a slow-burning length of match cord reached priming powder on a flat ledge around the touch hole.

“I was in shock,” Deni Seymour, archaeologist and lead author, said, “It was just an odd feeling that I rarely get.”

“An artifact like this can connect people to the past, to history, and really stirs their imagination,” Seymour said.

She said she has since discovered a second cannon similar to the first.

“The cannon is pretty darn wonderful, but each artifact we find and the context of them has the potential to convey a really interesting part of the story,” she said. “And that’s what’s fun about it. That’s what’s interesting, and that’s what keeps me going.”

The cannon’s plain design implies it was made in the Americas, according to Archaeology magazine.

Weapons made in Spain were more ornate.

Seymour said that an attack by the Native Americans in the region could have forced the Spanish to retreat from what had been a site used as a base, leaving the gun behind.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Archaeologists Excavating US Structure Find Oldest Gun in America
Conversation