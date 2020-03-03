Ark. Police Officer Defies the PC Crowd & Prays on Public School Grounds Every Day

Arkansas school resource officer DeAndra Warren was caught on camera doing something in front a school that almost certainly won’t play well with the political correctness crowd.

What did Warren do?

He bowed his head in prayer next a flagpole at a public school in the Wynne School District, where he is responsible for the safety of students grades K-12.

“Often you don’t see an officer on school grounds at the flag pole praying for our children,” Warren’s daughter, De’Andria Warren, wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“I know this amazing Man of God who prays for our school systems, your children, and our community every day faithfully! This outstanding man is my dad and I’m so proud to be his daughter!”

TRENDING: Dad Sits for Days Outside Wife's Bedroom Door, Refusing To Leave Her During Her Cancer Battle

Warren has been a student resource officer for five of the seven years he’s worked for the Wynne Police Department.

“I’ve been praying for the students ever since I started being a SRO,” Warren told KTHV, “but I started last year standing at the flagpole. I don’t do it to be seen but I do it to glorify my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To God be the glory!”

As a member at Tabernacle of Faith New Testament Church in his hometown of Wynne, Warren serves God as a minister and drummer.

Is Officer Warren brave to publicly pray in front of a school? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Prayer on school property is controversial despite obvious First Amendment protection, especially for Christians.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, an atheist group, complained to a Missouri school district in November because players participated in a prayer after their games.

Prayer and traditional religion are also increasingly under attack at the same time that the left makes sure the delusions of transgender students are upheld as sacred in the public school system.

The PC mob is equally as triggered by police officers as it is by Jesus.

Of course, the sight of a courageous man of God like Warren — who is there to protect and serve — praying for students and staff should be a comfort.

RELATED: Entitled Millennial Repeatedly Called 911 Because Parents Kicked Her Off Phone Plan

Unfortunately, Warren has two strikes against him, both as a man of God and a law enforcement officer.

Disrespect and outright disdain for the America’s police officers is on the rise in recent years thanks in part to the establishment media’s propensity toward one-sided, dishonest coverage of police shootings.

Michael Brown, a teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, was shot and killed by a police officer in August 2014.

Initially, it was reported that the teen had done nothing wrong and that the shooting was racially motivated.

That narrative proved false as a Department of Justice investigation cleared the officer of wrongdoing, yet the lie persists.

On the fifth anniversary of the Brown shooting, for instance, 2020 presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter: “I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on.”

5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

The left somehow crafted a narrative so strong that even facts can’t destroy it.

The number of schools employing resource officers is on the rise in response to school shootings in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, according to a 2018 Washington Times report.

With the increase of violence in ironically dubbed “gun-free school zones,” school resource officers know they are pledging their very lives to those they protect.

Warren not only has the courage to take a bullet for the children, he also is willing to take the slings and arrows of the PC mob as he bows in prayer for their protection.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.