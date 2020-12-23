The month of December marks a turning point in the battle against COVID-19.

While the pandemic has burned across the world since its initial outbreak in China, scientists and researchers have been hard at work on a vaccine that would allow the world to buck the virus.

On Dec. 13, their hard work finally paid off as the COVID-19 vaccine began to roll out of a Michigan Pfizer plant. Many of the doses were slated for hospitals and health care workers, whose inoculation is paramount to breaking the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, not all of the vials were destined for front-line workers.

Some were seemingly diverted to Capitol Hill, where many of our nation’s leaders got their first round of shots as everyday Americans are still being forced to wait.

Among those politicians given the precious medicine were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence.

Pelosi claimed her decision was guided by the Office of the Attending Physician, which recommended congressional inoculations without delay.

Not every leader is willing to cut in line to protect themselves, however.

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is removing himself and his wife from the front of the line when it comes to COVID vaccinations.

When asked if he had been vaccinated during an appearance on a Wall Street Journal podcast, Hutchinson explained why he instead chose to wait until vulnerable Arkansans are protected first.

“I think it’s a really tough call there because you know the vice president was vaccinated, and President-elect [Joe] Biden, and they’re setting the example saying ‘Hey, we all need to do this,'” Hutchinson said in the interview, released Monday.

“You know, from my standpoint I just want our health care workers who have been on the line to make sure they’re vaccinated,” the governor continued. “I just can’t step in front of one our elderly that’s in a long-term care facility. We’re losing them so quickly, I want them vaccinated.”

Although he will wait for “the right time,” Hutchinson and his wife have committed to eventually taking the vaccine.

The governor’s decision fits in with the old leadership adage of “leaders eat last.”

The phrase will be all too familiar for anyone who has ever served in the military, where officers and senior enlisted wait until all their troops are properly taken care of before focusing on themselves.

While the nation’s capital is clearly lacking in military discipline, representatives and senators can learn some valuable lessons by watching how the world’s greatest armed forces are led.

With vaccinations just now beginning, it remains to be seen how many more doses will be requisitioned for personal use by our national and local leaders.

Hopefully, more will follow the example set by Hutchinson and others by putting the American people first.

