Share
Commentary
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, pictured here in September speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine Texas' abortion law, says the Biden administration should mount 'a complete and total boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.'
Commentary
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, pictured here in September speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine Texas' abortion law, says the Biden administration should mount 'a complete and total boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.' (Tom Williams / Pool via AP)

Arkansas Senator Demands Biden Show China We Mean Business with One Huge Message for the Winter Olympics

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 27, 2021 at 9:23am
Share

It seems simple enough: No moves from China on human rights, no freedom for tennis star Peng Shuai to leave the country and speak freely, no U.S. participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

It seems simple enough. And yet, less than three months before the Games are set to open, it appears that if President Joe Biden’s administration sends any kind of message, it’ll be a weak one.

That’s not going to cut it, GOP Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said.

Cotton is the highest-profile Republican to urge non-participation in the Games; in a statement on Nov. 18, he called them the “genocide Olympics” and urged “the Biden administration to mount a complete and total boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics — no athletes, no administration officials, no corporate sponsors,” according to NBC News.

“I regret that this would prevent about 300 of America’s world-class athletes from competing in the Olympics,” Cotton, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said. “I sympathize with them. However, they have been failed by this administration, who, months ago — months ago — could have worked with our allies to develop a plan to conduct these Games in another country.

Trending:
NY Rep to Introduce Sickening Bill for Unvaccinated: 'Do Your Part or Pay'

“They’ve been failed by the leaders of the international Olympic movement, who never should have awarded these Games to a communist tyranny.”

That doesn’t appear to be in the cards, alas. On the same day Cotton made his remarks, Biden said the White House was weighing a so-called diplomatic boycott — no U.S. officials would be in Beijing for the Games, but athletes and sponsors would be there.

Should the U.S. boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics?

That’s not a foregone conclusion, however — it’s “something we’re considering,” Biden said in advance of talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, when asked about the potential for a boycott, was similarly evasive.

This was insufficient, Cotton said, because of the administration’s lack of a plan to protect American athletes — something he said he asked the White House about nearly five months ago and only recently received a response to.

Related:
Horror for Biological Female Athletes as Olympic Committee Introduces 'Framework on Fairness'

“The sum total of the response to my letter was they have no plan,” Cotton said. “They have no plan to protect our athletes and their coaches and their staff from the very real and very concrete dangers I outlined last June.”

Those concerns included “ubiquitous surveillance” of American athletes, DNA harvesting and the possibility of hostage-taking.

Furthermore, Cotton added, “We should boycott these Games because of China’s crimes against the United States and the civilized world and its own people.”



Between offenses on a macro and micro scale — Uyghur genocide and forced labor, a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, the forced disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai after she accused a Chinese Communist Party apparatchik of sexual assault — the decision should, again, be easy.

But it hasn’t been.

The general sentiment on Capitol Hill has been for a diplomatic boycott, from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

Appearing on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” last Sunday, Cruz said that in terms of a full boycott, “Jimmy Carter tried that in the 1970s; all it did was punish a generation of athletes.” (Cruz was referring to Carter’s boycott of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics after the USSR invaded Afghanistan.)



Instead, he urged the U.S. team to show “the courage the Women’s Tennis Association is showing to call out the murder, the genocide, the torture, the lies, the complicity on COVID-19 of the Chinese Communist government, to speak the truth.”

He also said he hoped “our young men and women, that they go over there and kick their commie asses,” adding, “We need to win in the Olympics.”

This is all wishful thinking, however. The International Olympic Committee doesn’t make much allowance for political speech, for better or worse. (Much worse, in this case, when a despotism has been awarded the Games.)

And, in terms of kicking commie butt and taking names, the biggest victory here is the fact that China gets to host a propaganda festival on a global scale despite it being the world’s foremost abuser of human rights and the government’s shameful obfuscation of the origins of COVID-19. There’s no haul of luge medals large enough to counterbalance that.

It’s still thoroughly unclear whether the Biden administration will go through with the diplomatic boycott, either — which is, as Cotton pointed out, “the absolute bare minimum that any civilized nation would do for these genocide Olympics.”

With the stakes being what they are, the bare minimum isn’t enough. If America truly is back at the table — as the president is fond of telling us, ad nauseam — Biden needs to lead by example and pull the U.S. Olympic contingent out.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Arkansas Senator Demands Biden Show China We Mean Business with One Huge Message for the Winter Olympics
DC Public Schools Urge Parents to 'Decolonize' Their Thanksgiving
Father Arrested After Unresponsive Toddler Found in Home, Veteran Cop Says Even 20 Years on the Job Couldn't Prepare Him for What He Saw
Flashback: Cop Shot Man Attacking His Home, Suddenly Realized He Knew Him
Criminal Justice Reformer: Fewer SUVs, Not Higher Bail, Could Have Prevented Waukesha Massacre
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.