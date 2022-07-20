Armed Homeowner Ends Neighborhood Crime Spree with Deadly Aim, Police Heard Just One Shot

A man who allegedly attacked at least four different households in Lincoln County, Mississippi, on Tuesday morning was stopped thanks to the decisive action of one responsible gun owner.

According to WLBT, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office originally responded to a call around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning about a man threatening people inside a home.

By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the man had fled. However, deputies received a call about a man allegedly breaking into another home and assaulting two people there.

Deputies arrived at the second house to find in addition to the two reported victims of assault, a neighbor had also been attacked. Once again, the suspect was no longer at the scene.

As they were gathering information about the second alleged attack of the night, deputies received a call from a third household about a man who allegedly tried to break into the home, WLBT reported.

Soon after arriving at the third house, where the suspect was nowhere to be found, deputies heard one gunshot ring out from a nearby house.

They finally made their way to the fourth house, where they found a man had been shot while allegedly attempting to run over someone with his vehicle.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead, WLBT reported.

After an investigation, deputies determined this same suspect had been involved in all four Tuesday morning incidents. Two victims were treated for injuries at the hospital, and the man who shot the suspect was not facing charges as of Tuesday.

This story appears to be yet another example of a responsible gun owner using his firearm to protect others from an alleged criminal.

If the homeowner had not stepped in and shot the suspect, there is no telling how much more damage the suspect could have caused.

Police said he was attempting to hit someone with a vehicle at the time he was shot, and he very well may have planned to carry out further crimes if he was not stopped.

The story comes on the heels of the heroic actions from 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken in Greenwood, Indiana.

As a shooter opened fire on shoppers in the food court of Greenwood Park Mall, Dicken reportedly drew his 9mm handgun and returned fire from about 40 yards away, hitting the shooter with his first shot.

A revised timeline from the police said Dicken neutralized the shooter in just 15 seconds.

#BreakingNews Greenwood police revise timeline–now say Armed Citizen Eli Dicken neutralized mall shooter in a mere 15 seconds–not 2 minutes as previously stated.#GreenwoodParkMall @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/4sV7VA1drp — annemariewthr (@AnneMarieWTHR) July 19, 2022

The gunman still tragically took three lives in the attack before Dicken killed him in defense, CNN reported. If not for Dickens heroic actions, the death toll could very well have been much higher.

As the left continues its push for strict and oftentimes unconstitutional gun control, it is important to recognize law abiding citizens who use their Second Amendment rights to protect both themselves and others.

