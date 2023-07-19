Another story of a man who used a firearm to protect his life and property will probably send the left into fits, this time as a pizza delivery man in Philadelphia fought off two alleged carjackers on Tuesday.

Of course, liberals despise stories of Americans protecting themselves with their legally carried firearms and observing their Second Amendment rights because it destroys their unsupportable claim that guns can’t be used for good, that they are evil, and must be taken out of everyone’s hands.

But don’t tell that to a 21-year-old pizza delivery man who likely saved his own life and kept possession of his car when faced with two alleged carjackers outside an apartment complex in the city’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Police Dept. says that the delivery driver told them he was confronted by two armed men who intended to rob him, according to WTXF-TV.

The driver, though, reportedly pulled out his own legally carried weapon and fired, striking one of the alleged attackers in the lower back. The wounded perp was found near the scene when police arrived.

“At one point, the 21-year-old delivery man was able to get out of the vehicle and confronted one of the perpetrators who had a gun and the 21-year-old delivery man, we know, fired at least two shots,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, according to KYW-TV.

Officers also say they recovered the perp’s gun.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he was under guard by the PPD.

The second suspect was able to get away and investigators are now looking for him. He likely fled to Springfield Township, authorities say.

Officials are also interviewing the victim’s brother who was reportedly on the phone with the driver when the incident occurred.

Americans like the delivery driver in Philly refuse to become sitting ducks for criminals. For instance, a man in Las Vegas late last month put a quick end to an attempted mass shooting at a condominium complex near the Las Vegas Strip.

But there are many, many others just like these.

To name just a few, last year a civilian stopped a man who apparently wanted to perpetrate a mass shooting in an Indiana shopping mall, and in 2019 another lawful gun owner in Georgia quickly ended what was a potential mass shooting at a bar.

Only a month ago, a pregnant woman used her licensed firearm to stop two thugs from beating her husband and threatening their children in a parking garage in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Stories like this occur nearly every month, of course.

In 2019, Fee.org writer Lawrence W. Reed reported that “Guns prevent an estimated 2.5 million crimes a year, or 6,849 every day.” The National Rifle Association added that numbers from Dr. John Lott’s Crime Prevention Research Center show that 34 percent of “active shooter” attacks are stopped or limited by legal gun owners responding to a shooting.

Thankfully, the left was not able to prevent these legally armed citizens from carrying the firearms they used to save lives. And thank God few people believe the left’s false claim that there is no such thing as a good guy with a gun.

