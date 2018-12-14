Armed Police Thwart Apparent School Shooting Attempt, Suspect Dead

Police responded to an apparent mass school shooting attempt in Richmond, Indiana, on Thursday morning, engaging the 14-year-old gunman who then took his own life.

WHIO reported that police received a phone tip at approximately 8 a.m. concerning a “potential violent act” to Dennis Intermediate School, which is located in Richmond, about 70 miles east of Indianapolis.

Police confronted the suspect outside the school, who then exchanged gunfire with officers.

The boy then shot a glass door to gain access to the school and shortly thereafter died of an apparent self-inflicted wound.

The Richmond Community Schools district tweeted afterward, “There has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the school building is secure.”

There has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the school building is secure. — WeRrichmond (@wearrrichmond) December 13, 2018

“Officers received information this morning that there could possibly be someone en route to commit a violent act at Dennis Intermediate School here in Richmond,” Sgt. John Bowling with the Indiana State Police later told reporters.

Here is the latest from the Richmond Indiana middle school shooting from police. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/pTKHtRUZxz — Joe Melillo (@JoeMelillo8) December 13, 2018

“Officers responded rapidly. They did confront a suspect outside the school. Shots were exchanged, and the teen suspect decided to take his own life,” he added.

Bowling related that no other students or officers were injured in the melee.

“[No one was hurt] mainly because someone knew something, and they said something,” the officer stated. “They warned police and police were able to respond. The school was able to follow procedures to help protect students.”

All 15 Richmond Community Schools were placed on lockdown after the shooting. Students from Dennis Intermediate School were later taken to Richmond High School where they were reunited with their parents.

@IndStatePolice Richmond police and school officials briefing the media regarding the Dennis Intermediate School shooting pic.twitter.com/Pm3PYg0nzf — Shaun Murphy (@1shaunmurphy) December 13, 2018

“Peggy Lewis was in the area at the time of the incident and said she spoke to the suspect’s father,” WXIN reported.

“He said, ‘No I’m actually his father’ and he was telling me how his son had been bullied and they took him out of school and they thought he was doing well. But he thinks he’s been planning this for a while,” said Lewis. “He just said his son took all of his guns this morning and told him (if) he didn’t take him, wherever, he said if he didn’t take him he was going to kill him too.”

Richmond Community Schools tweeted Thursday evening that Dennis Intermediate School students will not have school Friday Dec. 14 or Monday Dec. 17.

Dennis will not be open for students Fri Dec 14 & Mon Dec 17. All other RCS schools will be open. The event today at Dennis was an isolated incident. We will have extra law enforcement presence at all schools. If you plan to keep your children home tomorrow, we understand. pic.twitter.com/e6bNUYNWvh — WeRrichmond (@wearrrichmond) December 13, 2018

“All other RCS schools will be open. The event today at Dennis was an isolated incident. We will have extra law enforcement presence at all schools. If you plan to keep your children home tomorrow, we understand.”

In neighboring Illinois last May, a police officer confronted a gunman who showed up at a high school graduation rehearsal.

The officer exchanged gunfire, chasing him from the scene.

The suspect received non-life-threatening wounds, but no students or police officers were injured.

