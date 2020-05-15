Police in Miramar, Florida, have issue arrest warrants for two National Football League players in connection with an armed robbery that took place late Wednesday.

The two men sought are New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, according to ESPN.

Both players are native to the Miami area.

A warrant issued by Miramar police accuses Baker of four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The warrant quotes one witness as saying that during a party that began Wednesday evening, Baker was seen pointing a gun at several people attending the party and that Dunbar was among those helping to take cash and watches from those in attendance.

The warrant said that at one point, Baker told an individual wearing a red mask to shoot someone who just arrived at the party.

Watches taken include a Rolex watch valued at $18,000 and a Hublot watch valued at $25,000, according to the warrant. Overall, $12,400 in cash and four watches valued at $61,100 were stolen.

The warrant stated that at least one other individual whose name was not given was assisting in the robbery.

One witness said that Baker and Dunbar had recently attended a party at which they lost $70,000, the warrant said.

The warrant said gambling was taking place at the party during which the robbery took place.

Witnesses alleged that the robbery was planned because the luxury cars used by the suspects to drive away from the party were positioned in such a way as to make an escape easy, according to the warrant.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar and Giants CB Deandre Baker by Miramar, FL, police on four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm; Baker also charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm pic.twitter.com/9DGVfqZFUG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2020

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time,” the Giants said in a statement.

The Seahawks issued a similarly-worded statement saying the team was “aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

Baker had been a first-round draft pick in 2019. Unnamed sources told ESPN that the Giants had benched Baker last season due to numerous issues with his conduct and performance.

Dunbar had recently been traded to Seattle after playing for the Washington Redskins since 2015.

During a call with reporters on Thursday, Dunbar had told the Seattle media, “You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day.”

“I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” he added.

“I’m excited about this guy,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Dunbar earlier this offseason, according to an article posted to the team’s website Thursday.

“He’s a playmaker. We need depth at corner and we need to cover people up and we need to be able to match up really well. The division continues to get more difficult and challenging — excellent players coming in. So for us to figure out a chance to get to Quinton is great.

“It makes us that much more competitive and hopefully just adds to this coverage that we need to play the kind of ball we want to play.”

