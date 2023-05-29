Share
U.S. soldiers with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment patrol a new ditch they have dug to protect the base from attack on July 19, 2011, in Iskandariya, Babil Province Iraq.
U.S. soldiers with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment patrol a new ditch they have dug to protect the base from attack on July 19, 2011, in Iskandariya, Babil Province Iraq. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Armed US Troops Headed for Peru as Soon as This Week - Here's Why

 By Jack Davis  May 29, 2023 at 4:50pm
Days after Peru’s police force was denounced by Amnesty International, American troops will be heading to Peru this week on a training mission.

Last week, Amnesty International claimed Peruvian police committed “grave human rights violations and crimes under international law” while battling protests that followed the fall of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

The report said that “the evidence suggests that superiors in the chain of command at the highest level may have ordered the operations, allowed or encouraged the serious human rights violations that occurred, or knowing about them, did nothing to prevent them.”

On the same day the report was issued, Peru’s legislature passed a resolution allowing U.S. troops into the country from June 1 through Dec. 31, according to a translation of a Spanish-language report in lalupa.pe.

The site said American troops will provide “support and assistance in Special Operations to the Joint Command of the Armed Forces and the Peruvian National Police.”

Although the site did not report how many American soldiers are going to Peru, a Spanish language report, on SwissInfo.ch cited Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as saying 700 American soldiers are being sent.

Should the United States be sending troops to Peru?


“Seven hundred U.S. soldiers to train the Peruvian armed forces and the Peruvian police,” he said, according to a translation of the site.

“I do not blame only those who allow this, but I call the attention of the United States government because that is maintaining an interventionist policy, which does not help to seek the brotherhood between the peoples of the American continent,” he said.

Lopez Obrador is currently locked in a feud with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte who on Friday called him “very ignorant,” according to Reuters.

On Thursday, the same day Peru’s legislature approved bringing U.S. troops into the country, it also approved a resolution saying Lopez Obrador was not welcome in Peru.

Lopez Obrador has said the removal of Castillo was unconstitutional.

“So long as there isn’t democratic normalcy in Peru, we don’t want economic or trade relations with them,” he said.

Boluarte called the comment, “Very ignorant given the intelligence of the Mexican people.”

In December, Boluarte’s government sent Mexico’s ambassador to Peru packing after Lopez Obrador criticized Castillo’s removal. Peru then recalled its ambassador to Mexico.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
