The mainstream media and shows like “The View” have always maintained a narrative.

Whatever the issue, the left has always been right in their eyes.

But the war between Israel and Hamas that started after the brutal attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 has changed that.

Many left-leaning media organizations now have to decide whether to stand with pro-Palestinian protesters and far-left government officials like Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota or with President Joe Biden, who at least publicly still supports Israel.

The protests, which had expanded to at least 76 universities across the United States by last week and continued growing, resulted in over 700 arrests by police attempting to disperse the demonstrations, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

At Columbia University, administrators cautioned protesting students on Monday that they must disband their encampment, which has persisted for two weeks, or face potential suspension.

However, many protesters refused to leave, barricading themselves inside Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall early on Tuesday, according to the BBC.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” during a segment on the student protests, Whoopi Goldberg seemed to worry about getting into trouble when she shared her opinion, which, unsurprisingly, supported the protesters.



Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro seemed to generally agree that while protesting is an American right, these protesters had taken things too far with their anti-Semitic rhetoric and behavior.

However, Sunny Hostin argued that the framing of the college protests needs to shift away from viewing them as solely pro-Palestinian or pro-Israeli.

“These are anti-war protests, and what they are … the students that I have spoken to at many of the Ivy League schools and a student that I did speak to also at Emory — where a professor was thrown to the ground simply for asking the police, ‘What are you doing to these peacefully protesting students?’ — Um, the, the students are telling me this is a humanitarian crisis,” Hostin said, going on to blame Israel for the “murder” of 35,000 Palestinians.

“Since I haven’t said anything, I’m sorry, I do have to do this,” Goldberg said apologetically.

“It is one of the great rights as an American to stand up and say something’s wrong,” she continued.

“Regardless of what your color is, if you are a woman, man, it doesn’t matter, and we must teach our people how to be on the lookout. Part of our problem is the media takes what is the best clickbait. So you see the same posters, or you see the same people, but you don’t see the folks who are doing peaceful stuff and saying, ‘Here’s what we want to do.’

“I would caution the media to be very careful about what they’re doing and how they’re handling this because what they seem to be doing is pushing a narrative that people are pushing against, which students are pushing against, which I’m thrilled to see because I like when students get mad and say, ‘We want a change made,'” she added.

Stopping abruptly, Goldberg said, “Unfortunately, I see that [‘The View’s’ executive producer Brian Teta] is side eyeing me, and he’s starting to get annoyed because I said I wasn’t going to say anything,” she said.

“So he knows me for the liar that I am,” she joked defiantly.



The ladies of “The View” are not known for holding back on their opinions, so the comment begs the question, why was Goldberg being held back from expressing her support for the protesters?

Was it because leftist shows are tempering their comments, knowing that support for anti-Israeli protesters goes against the White House’s public stand?

Or could it be because she has a history of making racially insensitive comments about Jewish people?

For instance, in 2022, Goldberg was excoriated by the Jewish community for saying that the Holocaust was not about race because they were both “white” groups.

Whatever the reason, it took about nine minutes for her to break the rules and express support for the anti-Israel “peaceful protesters.”

The Jewish students being harassed on their own campuses did not merit a comment from her.

