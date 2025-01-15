California apparently does not have enough problems on its hands with its raging wildfires.

KTLA reported last Saturday that three Humvees were stolen from the Army Reserve Center in Tustin, California.

Tustin Police say suspects broke in during the late hours on Jan 8 between 8 – 11:30 PM, stealing the Humvees and other military equipment including medical supplies, eight machine gun vehicle mounts, seven machine gun tripods, 18 bayonets, and 40 pairs of binoculars.

After the incident, detectives found storage lockers with locks removed and the supplies gone.

Tustin police gave statements on the break-in.

“An attempt was made to cut a lock to uniform storage, however was unsuccessful,” they said while noting, “A lock was cut to gain access to a military vehicle parking lot where three Humvees were stolen.”

Task & Purpose gave an update on Tuesday with some good news as two of the Humvees were recovered, but the armored one remains missing.

The other supplies listed also remain missing.

All signs point to this being a sophisticated and planned affair by someone who clearly knew what they were doing.

Locks removed from a military facility and equipment stolen isn’t some random occurrence by a petty criminal.

Whoever did this probably has greater, more nefarious intentions.

It doesn’t seem California can find any rest in its current ordeal.

As wildfires rage and incompetent leadership does little to mitigate the disaster, now criminals are at-large with military-grade equipment.

Taken in a vacuum, the Tustin incident is unfortunate, but this is California. Task & Purpose mentions in their report this is the fourth time in the past five years California has seen a theft of Humvees.

Criminals feel emboldened in blue states to commit crimes with impunity and a pattern seems to be emerging. Knowing how lenient the state can be with lawbreakers, the crimes become more heinous.

Homes burning and lives destroyed is bad enough, but a state that couples this disaster with a cabals of militarily armed criminals shouldn’t make anyone question why so many people feel it is time to leave this state.

It is incredibly blessed that law enforcement managed to recover something from the 8th.

We can only be optimistic the rest of the equipment is recovered before whatever schemes these criminals are planning comes to fruition, giving this state even more trouble.

