Two US Service Members Killed Near Southern Border

Two service members have been killed along America’s Southern Border.

The incident was announced in a post on X by U.S. Northern Command on behalf of Joint Task Force-Southern Border.

The service members were involved in a crash that took place at about 8:50 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the post said.

Two service members were killed while a third was hospitalized in serious condition, the post said.

Joint Task Force Southern Border News: Vehicle accident near Santa Teresa, New Mexico results in service member fatalities pic.twitter.com/rSuouP0Zt4 — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) April 16, 2025

Circumstances of the crash were not released in the post, except to say the incident took place near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The names of those involved were not released.

According to KTSM-TV, the crash took place along New Mexico Highway 9.







Firefighters responded to the crash near the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station shortly before 10 a.m.

In March, U.S. Northern Command announced the creation of the Joint Task Force-Southern Border “to tactically synchronize Department of Defense (DOD) efforts to secure and seal the southern border.”

A report from The New York Times, which cited a source it did not name, said that the three service members involved in the crash were Marines.

The Times noted that about 9,000 troops are stationed along the Southern Border.

3 service members were involved in an vehicle accident near Santa Teresa, NM – roughly 15 miles west of El Paso 2 of them were killed and one in serious condition The men and women that work in that sector have one of the toughest jobs on the whole border It’s remote,… https://t.co/V8zEsXTB1F pic.twitter.com/WsgvL0Whij — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) April 16, 2025

Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico issued a statement concerning the crash, according to KFOX-TV.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two service members today near Santa Teresa,” he said.

“My thoughts are with their families, loved ones, and fellow service members during this difficult time,” he said.

“With the recent deployments to and the new mission at the Southern border, we must fully review the circumstances surrounding this incident. We owe it to them—and all who serve—to ensure their safety is never compromised,” he said.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

