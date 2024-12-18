J6 Bombshell: Trump Didn't Just Offer Military to Protect Capitol, He Ordered It but Was Disobeyed

On the eve of former President Donald Trump’s return to power, a new report is turning the story of the 2021 Capitol incursion on its head.

For four years, a Democratic-run “select” committee on Jan. 6, anti-Trump Republicans, and the establishment media have blamed Trump for the violence in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, but the report released Tuesday accused Trump’s acting defense secretary at the time, Christopher Miller, of defying Trump’s specific orders.

It’s the very first finding of the report, and it paints a scathing picture of Nancy Pelosi’s “select” committee — and former Rep. Liz Cheney’s role in the whole affair.

The report, “On the Failures and Politicization of the January 6 Select Committee,” cited transcripts from interviews conducted by the Department of Defense Inspector General into the events surrounding the incursion.

In an interview with the IG, former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, a now-retired Army general, described Trump’s words at a Jan. 3, 2021, meeting to prepare for the meeting of Congress to certify the results of the still-disputed 2020 election.

Milley summed up Trump’s statement as:

“Hey, I don’t care if you use Guard, or soldiers, active-duty soldiers, do whatever you have to do. Just make sure it’s safe.”

To most Americans, that would sound like an order from a commander in chief to his subordinate, but Miller told Nancy Pelosi’s rigged Jan. 6 Committee that he chose to consider it “banter,” the report noted on page 69.

In fact, he told the IG interviewers, according to page 68 of the report: “There was absolutely — there is absolutely no way I was putting U.S. Military forces at the Capitol.”

In addition, Miller told the Jan. 6 committee that he was influenced by a commentary piece published by The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2021, signed by all 10 living former defense secretaries, calling on Miller by name to “refrain from any political actions that undermine the results of the election or hinder the success of the new team.”

That piece, though, was “orchestrated” by Cheney, according to the report. Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who also served as a defense secretary, was a co-author of the piece.

(Liz Cheney’s role in organizing the op-ed was first revealed in a May 2021 interview the liberal magazine the New Yorker conducted with Eric Edelman, a Cheney family friend and former national security adviser to Dick Cheney. Not even the left-wing “fact-checking” site Snopes has disputed it.)

The report released Tuesday also showed Miller feared being called a “Trump crony” and was sensitive to criticism on social media.

That apparently mattered more to him than carrying out the orders of the president, the report stated.

It included a quote Miller gave to the inspector general investigators:

“Then you had this constant drumbeat of, remember when I came in the story was that I was a stuffed suit that I was a Trump crony that was going to use the United States Military to conduct a military coup to overthrow the Government, the elected Government of the United States. So that is what was out there in the Twitter sphere.”

(The fact that the United States military was led, however briefly, by a man afraid of the “Twitter sphere” is a sobering thought. Seriously. What do they drink in Washington, anyway?)

So, Liz Cheney, the poster child of the NeverTrump Republicans and a woman who served as one of two GOP Judas goats on Nancy Pelosi’s committee on investigating Jan. 6, helped create the conditions that allowed the Jan. 6 mayhem to actually take place.

And, according to the report by the House Administration Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, it was direct defiance by the then-acting defense secretary of then-President Trump’s orders that led to the security vacuum that ended up being filled by violence.

It turns the whole Democratic-media story of Jan. 6 on its head — a story that was fed to Americans non-stop through 2022, including made-for-TV dramatics and the enthusiastic complicity of a biased establishment media that could well have contributed to the Democratic success of the midterm elections that limited the reach of a widely expected “red wave.”

With Congress set to meet next month to certify the results of Trump’s victory in the November election, and his historic inauguration set for Jan. 20, the real question now is, where does it go from here?

