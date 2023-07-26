Arrest Warrant Issued for Abortion Doctor Accused of Running Over Pro-Life Protester with His Car

An abortion doctor allegedly ran over a pro-life protester with his car in Saginaw Township, Michigan, and now has a felony warrant out for his arrest, according to Michigan Live News.

The doctor, an 87-year-old abortion provider, allegedly ran over Mark Zimmerman, who was protesting the abortion clinic, and broke Zimmerman’s leg, which resulted in Zimmerman needing to be hospitalized, according to MLive News.

The doctor also reportedly assaulted another pro-life protester in 2012, Lynn Mills, director of Pro-Life Michigan, an incident for which he was charged with assault and received probation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Students for Life of America (@studentsforlife)

“[Zimmerman] was there to try to engage pregnant women on their way into the clinic to see if they’re open to waiting and perhaps seeking assistance and counseling and, basically, not going through with the abortion procedure they have scheduled,” Zimmerman’s attorney, Robert J. Dunn, told MLive News.

The incident left Zimmerman with a broken tibia, according to MLive News.

Police responded to the incident but did not arrest the doctor.

“They’re trying to do what they can to help these women and make sure they know they have alternatives and options,” Dunn told MLive News.

Are you pro-life? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Pro-life pregnancy centers and protesters have come under attack in recent months following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. One protester at the annual March for Life threatened to slit the throat of a pro-life college girl.

Zimmerman could not immediately be reached for comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.