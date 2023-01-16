It Looks Like Roe v. Wade's Demise Saved Many Lives - State Sees Dramatic 99% Decrease in Abortions

There are a great many people who would have you believe that the state of Texas began issuing Handmaid’s Tale outfits before the ink had dried on the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

In truth, as soon as the immoral decision that effectively legalized abortion in the United States for nearly five decades was overturned, states like Texas were finally able to uphold moral laws that protect the lives of unborn babies.

And in the Lone Star State, thousands of babies have already been saved from abortion.

Praise the Lord!

According to data reporting from the state, the month of August 2022 saw a near-100 percent decrease in abortions following the Supreme Court decision, according to Fox News.

Only three abortions took place that month according to data from Texas Health and Human Services. All of these were deemed medically necessary by healthcare providers to save the life of the mother, for which exceptions to the abortion ban are permitted.

These three medically necessary abortions compare to 2,596 elective abortions performed statewide in June and 68 in July.

This marks a 99 percent decrease in abortions in Texas.

Do you think the Supreme Court was right to overturn Roe v. Wade? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Texas Right to Life also noted in a celebratory post on their website that in August 2021, 5,706 unborn lives were taken by elective abortion in the state.

“Official report shows there were only 3 abortions reported in TX in August 2022, all due to medical emergencies,” they also tweeted. “We still have work to do to stop illegal abortions, especially pills trafficked over the border [and] online, but this shows life-saving progress.”

BREAKING: Official report shows there were only 3 abortions reported in TX in August 2022, all due to medical emergencies. We still have work to do to stop illegal abortions, especially pills trafficked over the border & online, but this shows life-saving progress. #txlege — Texas Right to Life (Text ProLife to 40237) (@TXRightToLife) January 3, 2023

The group noted on their website that “this report does not reflect illegal, unreported abortions driven by radical anti-Life groups,” calling for Texas to work to stop “websites that ship illegal abortion drugs from overseas and activists who traffic these life-ending drugs across the border.”

Activists groups have been working to find ways to circumvent abortion bans — from operating mobile abortion clinics to calling on doctors to perform abortions as acts of “civil disobedience.”

Meanwhile, abortion bans are literally saving lives, lives that are worth living and full of potential.

Since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, over 60 million babies are estimated to have been killed in abortion procedures nationwide.

The ruling prevented states like Texas from passing legislation that would protect the lives and potential of every baby for decades, but thankfully, steps have now been taken to right that grave wrong.

As the mothers of so many Texas babies are about to find out, every single life is precious, and although crisis pregnancies can be scary, it is always worth it to choose life.

Our society sorely needs a culture that more positively supports women and children, and it would be an understatement to say that many other changes could be made to better support women and children who sincerely need aid and shelter.

Yet ending the lives of unexpected blessings is never the right thing to do.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the initial Roe decision, we have much to thank God for as we see what decades of committed, moral activism has managed to produce.

And as states around the nation continue to advance abortion access rather than protect the lives of the unborn, let Texas’ success remind us that it is always worth it to fight for the right to life and that we must never stop fighting for the equal human rights of all Americans — from conception to the grave — to live.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.