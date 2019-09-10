SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Assistant Principal Gets Down on the Ground To Help Student with Autism

By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 10, 2019 at 12:50pm
Print

The ups and downs of each day can be trying on anyone’s patience, but for a third grader with autism in Ohio, his late bus was the last straw.

Thankfully, the assistant principal was there for LJ even after his patience had run out.

Eight-year-old LJ is a student at Garfield Elementary in Marion, Ohio. He has been diagnosed with both down syndrome and autism and has an infectious, outgoing personality.

His mother, Steph Compton, wrote in a Facebook post that she continues to take her son to Garfield even though they live across the city because of the overwhelming support she and LJ have received from the teachers and staff there.

TRENDING: Book Claims Team Trump Paid for Karen Pence's Inauguration Gown After Her Concerns About Price

A recent interaction between LJ and his assistant principal, Mr. Smith, displays how willing the school’s staff is to rally behind their students, even on bad days.

Compton told WCMH that her son is a generally happy child and that it is very rare for him to not be smiling.

So when Amber Mckinniss, a student aide at Garfield, sent her a photo of LJ lying on the ground outside of school, she knew that his patience had run out.

However, the mother was extremely encouraged to see that the school’s new assistant principal went out of his way to make her son feel supported.

“I absolutely LOVE this,” Compton wrote. “Apparently LJ was having a ‘moment’ and he got down on his level to help him out.”

McKinniss, who took the photo, commented on the mother’s post saying that she “had” to take the picture.

“It was the most amazing thing I’ve seen!” she wrote. “Our hearts melted and LJ enjoyed it.”

RELATED: Snow White Helps Calm Little Boy with Special Needs at Disney World

For Compton, this captured moment only further proves that Garfield Elementary is the best environment for her son to learn.

“It’s really awesome to know from a parent’s standpoint,” she told WCMH, “that there are people that care that much about your child. To get down on the ground, and lay on the ground with them to make sure they’re alright.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a Staff Writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Assistant Principal Gets Down on the Ground To Help Student with Autism
Mom Writes Heart-Wrenching Post About Impact of Childhood Cancer on Siblings
EMT Arrived at Scene of Kylie Rae Harris Crash to Find His 16-Year-Old Daughter in Other Car
Woman Left Blind in One Eye After Pressure Cooker Whistle Reportedly Explodes into Skull
Marie Osmond Says 'Ripple Effect is So Huge,' She'll Never Fully Get Over Son's Suicide
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×