As the end of October draws near, families across the country are scrambling for last-minute costume ideas for their children.

Other families, however, are just waiting to reveal their elaborately planned get-ups that bring them attention and fame on social media.

One New Jersey family’s Halloween costume tradition has attracted over 21 million views on TikTok, and the star at the center of the viral video has understandably stolen the hearts of those who have viewed it.

Five-year-old Avery Schmidt has three older brothers, but she won’t have the typical experience trick-or-treating with her siblings because of the gap between their ages.

So Larry, 28, Patrick, 26, and Gavin, 22, along with their mother, Patti, concocted a plan to ensure their sister would have Halloween memories that she could remember for the rest of her life.







Each year, Patti utilizes her photography skills to capture the precious moments as her sons go all-out with their Halloween costumes for their little sister.

In 2017, the siblings replicated characters from “The Wizard of Oz” and Patti used camera angles to make it seem like then-1-year-old Avery, dressed as Dorothy, was flying over her brothers.

Since then, the family has replicated beloved characters from “Star Wars,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Princess Bride.”

Patti shares each year’s photo with her 196,000 followers on Instagram.

Patti told People that even though the photo shoots have brought the family a bit of internet fame, the brothers just want to put a smile on their sister’s face.

“They laugh a lot during the shoots,” Patti said.

“The boys are good sports,” she added. “They adore Avery.”

Patrick confirmed his mother’s observation.

“It’s fun and Avery has a blast,” he said.

The Schmidt family has yet to reveal their costumes for 2021, but millions of people are now waiting to see how they will continue their adorable family tradition.

