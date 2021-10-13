“America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel was rushed to the hospital after fainting in public Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The 65-year-old was reportedly at a Los Angeles Starbucks with his wife and friends when the incident occurred.







Mandel regained consciousness and was sitting up before first responders arrived on the scene, TMZ reported.

Earlier this week, the actor posted a video on Instagram of himself in the hospital following an endoscopy and a colonoscopy.

“Colonoscopy,” he wrote in the caption. “Recovery audition.”

He reassured his fans that he was “good.”

“The nurse is wonderful,” he added. “They’ve really treated me great.”

TMZ’s Wednesday report cited sources close the “Deal or No Deal” host who suspected Mandel fainted due to low blood sugar and said doctors were running tests.

In June, he told People the coronavirus pandemic triggered his severe anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“There isn’t a waking moment of my life when ‘we could die’ doesn’t come into my psyche,” he told the publication.

“But the solace I would get would be the fact that everybody around me was okay. It’s good to latch onto okay. But (during the pandemic) the whole world was not okay. And it was absolute hell.”







Although the comedian has struggled with his mental health since childhood, humor has been a place of solace for him.

“My coping skill is finding the funny,” he said. “If I’m not laughing, then I’m crying. And I still haven’t been that open about how dark and ugly it really gets.”

“Comedy saved me in a way,” Mandel added. “I’m most comfortable on stage.”

In March 2020, he proved that he could still maintain a sense of humor over his sometimes debilitating disorder.

After fellow judge Heidi Klum fell ill on the set of AGT, Mandel wore a full-blown hazmat suit on set.

Mandel’s representation had yet to comment on Wednesday’s incident at the time of the publication of this story, but our thoughts and prayers go out for Mandel and his family.

