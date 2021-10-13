Share
Lifestyle

AGT Judge Rushed to Hospital After Fainting at Coffee Shop: Report

 By Kayla Kunkel  October 13, 2021 at 4:23pm
Share

“America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel was rushed to the hospital after fainting in public Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The 65-year-old was reportedly at a Los Angeles Starbucks with his wife and friends when the incident occurred.



Mandel regained consciousness and was sitting up before first responders arrived on the scene, TMZ reported.

Earlier this week, the actor posted a video on Instagram of himself in the hospital following an endoscopy and a colonoscopy.

Trending:
Federal Judge Rules Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandates Must Be Allowed

“Colonoscopy,” he wrote in the caption. “Recovery audition.”

He reassured his fans that he was “good.”

“The nurse is wonderful,” he added. “They’ve really treated me great.”

TMZ’s Wednesday report cited sources close the “Deal or No Deal” host who suspected Mandel fainted due to low blood sugar and said doctors were running tests.

In June, he told People the coronavirus pandemic triggered his severe anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“There isn’t a waking moment of my life when ‘we could die’ doesn’t come into my psyche,” he told the publication.

“But the solace I would get would be the fact that everybody around me was okay. It’s good to latch onto okay. But (during the pandemic) the whole world was not okay. And it was absolute hell.”



Although the comedian has struggled with his mental health since childhood, humor has been a place of solace for him.

Related:
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Show to Have Diverse Cast of Black, Asian and Pacific Islander Hobbits: Actor

“My coping skill is finding the funny,” he said. “If I’m not laughing, then I’m crying. And I still haven’t been that open about how dark and ugly it really gets.”

“Comedy saved me in a way,” Mandel added. “I’m most comfortable on stage.”

In March 2020, he proved that he could still maintain a sense of humor over his sometimes debilitating disorder.

After fellow judge Heidi Klum fell ill on the set of AGT, Mandel wore a full-blown hazmat suit on set.

Mandel’s representation had yet to comment on Wednesday’s incident at the time of the publication of this story, but our thoughts and prayers go out for Mandel and his family.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Kayla Kunkel
Manager of Publishing Operations
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest




loading
AGT Judge Rushed to Hospital After Fainting at Coffee Shop: Report
'WJ Live': Biden Continues to Double Down on 'Utterly Horrendous' Afghanistan Disaster
'WJ Live': Video of Hunter Biden Smoking Crack Parallels Joe's 1994 Crime Law in Worst Way
'WJ Live': Biden Appears to Give Grossly Inappropriate Response to Immigration Question
Exclusive Video: AZ Senate President Karen Fann Drops Shocking Audit News
See more...

Conversation