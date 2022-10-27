Attack on Conservative Comedian Closes Free Speech Comedy Show Early - Attacker Went 'Full-On Camel Mode'

You can find at least 99 examples of the left engaging in less-than-stellar behavior.

But few instances make it worthy of primetime.

Burn a building. Throw some paint on a Van Gough. Fake an arrest.



It’s a “mostly peaceful protest.” An improv art gallery. The wish you were here postcard.

Founder of the Proud Boys, Gavin McInness, and professional troll, aka “big booty Latina” lover Alex Stein, were slated to perform at Penn State University for a “politically provocative comedy night.”

The event was being held by Uncensored America, a group dedicated to fighting for freedom of speech.

Stein went to the Pennsylvania campus before the performance to meet the group of protesters that assembled in response to the show. It ended up getting down and dirty — literally.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







While he sauntered his way through the crowd, Stein stated, “This is so much fun.”

And then he encountered a very special someone — that maybe received one too many participation trophies as a child — but I digress.

“I f****** hate you,” shouted the woman at a continually smiling Stein.

He calmly responded, “Oh, I love you. I love you. I think you’re a really nice woman.”

That was too much for her to take and caused her to go full-on camel mode, hawking an impressive amount of spit on Stein in a relatively short amount time. Where is Guinness World Records when you need it?

And … just like that … the show got canceled.

Penn State cited the “threat of escalating violence” as the reason.

The university continued, “We have encouraged peaceful protest, and while protest is an acceptable means of expression, it becomes unacceptable when it obstructs the basic exchange of ideas. Such obstruction is a form of censorship, no matter who initiates it or for what reasons.”

So to hear this correctly, cancel an event that was being sponsored by a group promoting free speech? Yeah, makes perfect sense.

Did Stein interact with the crowd and throw it back (metaphorically, to be clear)? Absolutely. He culture jammed it.

Fake crying? Check. Taking pictures and videos for social media? Of course. Showing the police escort off campus? Yep.

However, he knows his place. He attacks no one. Maybe that’s just the bail bondsman in him.

Stein later appeared on Tucker Carlson’s — aka his “biological father” — Fox News show on Tuesday to briefly address the event.







“She spit on me, but the government and these people that are in power are spitting on us every day and telling us it’s raining. So all I want to do is try to wake people up to the harsh reality in which we live in,” he stated.

And he has done — and continues to do — just that.

Some dislike him while others are enchanted by his Andy Kaufmanesic energy. Stein is doing something, and that is more than most can say. If that triggers you: He is a self-diagnosed sufferer of toxoplasmosis.

