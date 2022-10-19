Man Sets Eye-Popping World Record: 'Skill Is Definitely a Gift'

In this short season of tricks and treats, the trick of being able to pop one’s eyes partly out of the socket definitely seems like a fitting skill.

Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, also known as Tio Chico, lives in Brazil and has an unusual ability that will land him in the Guinness World Records next year, according to the New York Post.

He has the ability to make his eyes protrude partly out of their sockets.

So far, he is holding the record for men in this area.

His eyes protrude 0.71 inches out of his sockets.

De Carvalho Mesquita refers to his ability as a gift, skill and talent, which he discovered as a boy.

When he first discovered it, his family was both impressed and concerned.

They were worried that there may be something wrong with his eyes and that it would lead to some sort of serious vision issue.

However, de Carvalho Mesquita has apparently received a clean bill of health, according to UPI.

He also sees his skill as a gift from God.







De Carvalho Mesquita has been able to use his gift at live events to entertain people, according to the Post.

He’s able to make his eyes to pop out for 20 and 30 seconds at a time and said it feels like he’s “letting go of some part of my body” when he performs the trick.

While he does temporarily lose the ability to see as his eyes refocus, there have never been any lasting issues with his vision in connection to performing the trick.

He also works professionally as a drummer, DJ and occasionally will cosplay as Uncle Fester from the Addams Family.

In addition to that, the busy man works in the electronics industry and owns a hamburger delivery company, which he named Tio Chico’s Burger.

De Carvalho Mesquita apparently knew that his unique talent wasn’t going to be something that would win the hearts of women.

When he first started dating his now-wife, Egly, he held off on showing her until after they were engaged.

That came up a little later, after the engagement, when a friend of his one day asked him to pop his eyes.

Apparently, de Carvalho Mesquita skill didn’t scare her off since she still married him.

The medical industry does have a name for the very rare condition, which can be measured by an optometrist.

The unusual ability is referred to as globe luxation.

De Carvalho Mesquita is very excited about being included in the Guinness World Records.

“A dream come true means opening doors for my work to be even more recognized, and I hope to make the most of this great opportunity as part of the Guinness World Records family,” he said.

