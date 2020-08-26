SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Australian TV Station Pulls Plug on 'Ellen' Show, First To Cancel Show Amid Toxicity Claims

EllenFrazer Harrison / Getty ImagesPortia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres, whose show has been taken off the air on at least one channel amid allegations of misconduct. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published August 26, 2020 at 8:02am
P Share Print

Like superheroes, television personalities often fall out of favor at some point. There’s an arc to their storyline, and for Ellen, it looks like that arc may be beginning to trend downward.

In March, many potential issues were revealed during a storm of tweets citing examples of DeGeneres’ bad behavior. Many tweeted in response to a challenge issued by Kevin T. Porter.


“Right now we all need a little kindness,” Porter tweeted. “You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about!”

“She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive. Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank.”

TRENDING: BLM Activist Fantasizes About Babies Strangling to Death While Crowd Cheers Her On

The stories flooded in, with hundreds of accounts of DeGeneres’ questionable behavior. But that was just the start.

According to a recent BuzzFeed article, what’s going on behind the scenes of the generally lauded show is in stark contrast to the message DeGeneres preaches.

Former employees allegedly told BuzzFeed that they’d received racist comments, had been fired after taking time off to attend a family funeral and were told not to speak to Ellen if they bumped into her.

“I think it is a lot of smoke and mirrors when it comes to the show’s brand,” one former employee explained. “They pull on people’s heartstrings; they do know that’s going to get likes and what people are going to go for, which is a positive message. But that’s not always reality.”

Do you think "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" should be canceled?

Since 2013, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has aired on Australia’s Channel Nine network, but that came to an end on August 24.

“We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced [them] with Desperate Housewives,” a spokesperson for the channel told Fox News in a statement.

While reruns are still on a sister channel, this could be the beginning of a purge.

RELATED: Is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Getting Canceled? Producers Respond to Rumors

Last month, DeGeneres apparently addressed the rumors and stated that she has been unaware of at least some of the mistreatment that was going on behind the scenes.

“I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop,” she wrote in the memo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

Hopefully real change is on the horizon, but whether or not the allegations are true, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” may have simply run its course.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Australian TV Station Pulls Plug on 'Ellen' Show, First To Cancel Show Amid Toxicity Claims
Mysterious Safe and Note Found in Field Belonging to Farmer
Social Media Star Landon Clifford Dead at Age 19
Singer Justin Townes Earle, Son of Country Rocker Steve Earle, Dead at Age 38
Community Rallies To Help Dog Reportedly Tossed from Interstate Overpass
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×