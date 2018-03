After college, Allan Erickson enjoyed an 11-year career in journalism. He then turned to sales and marketing for a decade. Fourteen years ago, he started his own recruitment company. Allan & wife Jodi have four children and live in Oregon. He is the author of "The Cross & the Constitution in the Age of Incoherence" (Tate Publishing, 2012.) He is available to speak in churches addressing the topics of faith and freedom. To contact him, email [email protected]