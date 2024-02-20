Police have released the identity of the man they say shot and killed two police officers, a firefighter and then himself on Sunday morning in Minnesota.

KMSP-TV reported that the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Shannon Gooden, whom the station described as having had “a disturbing history of violence.”

According to court records, Gooden had numerous brushes with law enforcement.

In 2008, he was convicted of second-degree felony assault after pulling a knife during a fight in a mall parking lot. A felony conviction carries an automatic lifetime ban on gun ownership and possession.

Gooden also had two protective orders filed against him following allegations of domestic assault and abuse, KSTP-TV reported.

According to KMSP, the suspect attempted to have his Second Amendment rights restored four years ago, but prosecutors said he “remained a risk to public safety” and a judge denied the petition.

However, Gooden ignored the court’s order, according to police.

Authorities said he was in possession of multiple firearms when officers responded to a domestic disturbance at his home in Burnsville in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Gooden was barricaded in the home with a woman and seven children inside, KMSP reported.

He allegedly opened fire on the officers, killing Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge of the Burnsville Police Department, as well as Adam Finseth, a city firefighter and paramedic. Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the gunfire.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that after killing Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth, Gooden shot and killed himself. The woman and children were not harmed.



Two state lawmakers commented on the horrific murders of three public servants and how existing gun laws failed to disarm Gooden.

State Sen. Warren Limmer, a Republican, stated, “Criminals don’t follow the law, and we have to be better prepared.”

Democratic state Sen. Ron Latz said, “We do background checks, we’ve got the red flag laws. All these are pieces of the puzzle and data shows that they will have an effect in reducing violence in our communities, but you’re not going to catch every situation. It’s just not possible.”

