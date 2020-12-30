Long before Nashville reverberated from the explosion Anthony Quinn Warner allegedly unleashed on Christmas morning from his RV, police were told the man was dangerous, according to a new report.

A Metro Nashville Police Department report obtained by The Tennessean says that on Aug. 21, 2019, a woman identified as Warner’s girlfriend, but whose name was not published, told police that Warner “was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence.”

Nashville police gave the information to the FBI, MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said.

Raymond Throckmorton III, the woman’s attorney, contacted police at the time.

“I made a report on the spot for him to get checked out and I did all that I knew I could do,” Throckmorton told WTVF-TV.

TRENDING: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dead at Age 33

Throckmorton said he believed Warner’s girlfriend’s tale.

“She was so convincing that morning, and so distraught, that I decided in the front yard in the middle of all those police officers on the spot, that even though it was a former client of mine, that somebody needed to go check it out right then,” Throckmorton said.

The woman was interviewed on the porch of her home, with two unloaded guns sitting near her, Aaron said.

“She related that the guns belonged to a ‘Tony Warner’ and that she did not want them in the house any longer,” Aaron told The Tennessean.

Did police and the FBI drop the ball here? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

During that interview, the woman told police about the comments Warner allegedly made concerning a bomb.

Throckmorton, meanwhile, told police at the time that Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb making” and that Warner “knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb,” according to the police report.

In speaking to The Tennessean, Throckmorton said that he had urged police to investigate the woman’s story and that she feared Warner might harm her.

However, both police and Throckmorton said the woman was having mental health problems at the time, The Tennessean reported.

Police said they went to Warner’s home, but he did not answer the door.

RELATED: Fact Check: Was AT&T Awarded a Contract To Audit Dominion Voting Systems Machines?

“They saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property,” Aaron said.

The day after the police visit, the FBI was sent a report about the tip Nashville police received, the police spokesman added.

“The FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all,” Aaron said.

Further, the FBI told The Tennessean that Throckmorton would not allow police to speak to Warner or have access to Warner’s property.

Aaron said officers’ recollection was that Throckmorton said at the time Warner “did not care for the police,” and that Throckmorton would not allow officers to visually inspect Warner’s RV.

Aaron gave WTVF what he said was a summary of the police interaction with the woman.

“South Precinct officers went to Ms. —- home on the morning of Wednesday, August 21, 2019, on a report from Mr. Throckmorton that Ms. —- had made suicidal threats to him via telephone and was sitting on her front porch with firearms. Officers arrived and saw that Ms. —- did have two pistols on the porch next to her, but they were not in her possession and they were not loaded. She related that the guns belonged to a ‘Tony Warner’ and that she did not want them in the house any longer. ‘Tony Warner’ was not on the scene. As a result of their interview with Ms. —-, and out of concern for her safety, Mobile Crisis was contacted and Ms. —– spoke with them via telephone. They determined she was in need of psychological evaluation and she voluntarily went with an NFD ambulance for that purpose. While at —– home, as the report reflects, officers also spoke with Throckmorton, who, they were told, represented both —- and Warner,” he wrote in an email to the station.

Throckmorton said he did not represent Warner at the time.

“I have no memory of that whatsoever,” he told The Tennessean in reference to the claim that he did not allow police to search Warner’s RV. “I didn’t represent him anymore. He wasn’t an active client. I’m not a criminal defense attorney.”

Throckmorton pointed the finger at police.

“Somebody, somewhere dropped the ball,” Throckmorton said.

“I certainly would never have told them not to check it out when I’m the one who said go the hell over there and find out what’s going on,” he added to WTVF. “If somebody had checked Tony out and gotten him the help that he needed this would never have happened.”

Aaron said there was no indication at the time that Warner was acting in a criminal manner.

“At no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken,” he told WTVF. “No additional information about Warner came to the department’s or the FBI’s attention after August 2019.”

The FBI later issued a statement about the report on Warner.

“On August 22, 2019, the FBI received a request from the Metro Nashville Police Department to check our holdings on Anthony Warner and subsequently found no records at all. Additionally, the FBI facilitated a Department of Defense inquiry on Warner at the request of the Metro Nashville Police Department which was also negative,” the FBI told WTVF.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.