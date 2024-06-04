Ben White, a veteran financial reporter for CNBC who previously worked for Politico and The New York Times, died over the weekend after battling an illness.

The news was shared on the social media platform X by White’s longtime girlfriend Sara.

On White’s account, a message to the reporter’s followers said, “This is Ben’s partner, Sara.

“I’m heartbroken to tell you that Ben died on Saturday, June 1 after a brief illness. He loved his family, being a journalist, rooting for the Yankees and the Commanders and so much more.”

This is Ben’s partner, Sara.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that Ben died on Saturday, June 1 after a brief illness. He loved his family, being a journalist, rooting for the Yankees and the Commanders and so much more. He’ll forever be in my heart and will be missed by so many. 💔 — Ben White (@EconomyBen) June 4, 2024

White’s longtime girlfriend concluded, “He’ll forever be in my heart and will be missed by so many.”

No cause of death was immediately available.

Ben White’s friends and colleagues paid tribute on social media following news of his passing. https://t.co/a26im4iyuI — TVNewser (@tvnewser) June 4, 2024

Did you ever watch Ben White? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

Many media personalities who either worked with White or were acquainted with him shared their grief and offered condolences:

Sara, I’m so sorry. For those of us who don’t know you personally, please let us know if you need anything. Ben was incredibly kind to me, especially when I was struggling, I will always be grateful to him. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 4, 2024

His memory is a blessing I worked w/Ben at The Messenger & @Politico where, after I was first hired in 2015, his advice was invaluable when I started Florida Playbook Over the years, whenever I had an economics question, Ben was an always available source We were friends. This… — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 4, 2024

This is horrible. I’m so sorry. Ben was kind and generous in an industry that often isn’t. Editors invoked him as a model at Politico — he became a newsroom legend — and he was always supportive as I tried to find my footing. Also wish he could see this deluge of tributes. — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 4, 2024

Sara, I am so devastated to hear this. Ben had the kindest soul, and was such a terrific colleague in many ways when we worked together at Politico. Sending love to you and your family. We are all so, so sorry. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 4, 2024

My deepest condolences, Sara. Ben was a lovely guy, and it was a privilege to get to know him on the few occasions our paths crossed. Our thoughts are with you and your family. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 4, 2024

I’m so sorry Sara. Ben was a terrific journalist but more importantly a warm, kind, generous person. May his memory be a blessing. — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) June 4, 2024

Ben and I go way back. Great journalist and a an amazing person. Such awful news RIP — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) June 4, 2024

According to the New York Post, White began working for Politico in 2009 during his three-decade career in media.

He also worked for The Washington Post and was a reporter for The Financial Times from 2005 to 2007.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.