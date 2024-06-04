Awarding-Winning Journalist and CNBC Contributor Dead After 'Brief Illness' - 'Will Be Missed by So Many'
Ben White, a veteran financial reporter for CNBC who previously worked for Politico and The New York Times, died over the weekend after battling an illness.
The news was shared on the social media platform X by White’s longtime girlfriend Sara.
On White’s account, a message to the reporter’s followers said, “This is Ben’s partner, Sara.
“I’m heartbroken to tell you that Ben died on Saturday, June 1 after a brief illness. He loved his family, being a journalist, rooting for the Yankees and the Commanders and so much more.”
White’s longtime girlfriend concluded, “He’ll forever be in my heart and will be missed by so many.”
No cause of death was immediately available.
Ben White’s friends and colleagues paid tribute on social media following news of his passing. https://t.co/a26im4iyuI
— TVNewser (@tvnewser) June 4, 2024
Many media personalities who either worked with White or were acquainted with him shared their grief and offered condolences:
Sara, I’m so sorry. For those of us who don’t know you personally, please let us know if you need anything. Ben was incredibly kind to me, especially when I was struggling, I will always be grateful to him.
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 4, 2024
His memory is a blessing
I worked w/Ben at The Messenger & @Politico where, after I was first hired in 2015, his advice was invaluable when I started Florida Playbook
Over the years, whenever I had an economics question, Ben was an always available source
We were friends. This…
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 4, 2024
This is horrible. I’m so sorry.
Ben was kind and generous in an industry that often isn’t. Editors invoked him as a model at Politico — he became a newsroom legend — and he was always supportive as I tried to find my footing.
Also wish he could see this deluge of tributes.
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 4, 2024
Sara, I am so devastated to hear this. Ben had the kindest soul, and was such a terrific colleague in many ways when we worked together at Politico. Sending love to you and your family. We are all so, so sorry.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 4, 2024
My deepest condolences, Sara. Ben was a lovely guy, and it was a privilege to get to know him on the few occasions our paths crossed. Our thoughts are with you and your family.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 4, 2024
I’m so sorry Sara. Ben was a terrific journalist but more importantly a warm, kind, generous person. May his memory be a blessing.
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) June 4, 2024
Ben and I go way back. Great journalist and a an amazing person. Such awful news RIP
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) June 4, 2024
According to the New York Post, White began working for Politico in 2009 during his three-decade career in media.
He also worked for The Washington Post and was a reporter for The Financial Times from 2005 to 2007.
