Awarding-Winning Journalist and CNBC Contributor Dead After 'Brief Illness' - 'Will Be Missed by So Many'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 4, 2024 at 2:39pm
Ben White, a veteran financial reporter for CNBC who previously worked for Politico and The New York Times, died over the weekend after battling an illness.

The news was shared on the social media platform X by White’s longtime girlfriend Sara.

On White’s account, a message to the reporter’s followers said, “This is Ben’s partner, Sara.

“I’m heartbroken to tell you that Ben died on Saturday, June 1 after a brief illness. He loved his family, being a journalist, rooting for the Yankees and the Commanders and so much more.”

White’s longtime girlfriend concluded, “He’ll forever be in my heart and will be missed by so many.”

No cause of death was immediately available.

Did you ever watch Ben White?

Many media personalities who either worked with White or were acquainted with him shared their grief and offered condolences:

According to the New York Post, White began working for Politico in 2009 during his three-decade career in media.

He also worked for The Washington Post and was a reporter for The Financial Times from 2005 to 2007.

