Share
News
Sports
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the football in action during the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Boise State Broncos at State Farm Stadium Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the football in action during the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Boise State Broncos at State Farm Stadium Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona. (Robin Alam - ISI Photos / Getty Images)

Awesome Video: Despite Humbling Playoff Loss, Boise State Gives All the Glory to God

 By Randy DeSoto  January 1, 2025 at 5:06pm
Share

Players and the head coach for the Boise State University Broncos credited God for giving them an incredible season and a chance to play in this year’s College Football Playoff.

The No. 3 ranked team in the county and winner of the Mountain West Conference had only had one loss (against the No. 1 University of Oregon Ducks) coming into its Tuesday night CFP quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 Penn State University in Glendale, Arizona, in the Fiesta Bowl.

But Penn State’s defense showed up in a big way, holding the Broncos’ Heisman Trophy finalist running back Ashton Jeanty to his lowest run total of the season, just 104 yards, with nearly half of that coming in the final quarter of the game, USA Today reported.

Jeanty had needed just 132 yards to surpass former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders’s single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards, set back in 1988.

Penn State put Tuesday’s game on ice with about five minutes to go in the 4th quarter with a 58-yard touchdown run by back Nicholas Singleton, increasing PSU’s lead to 31 to 14, which was the final score.

Jeanty’s longest run of the night was 26 yards. He had fumbled the ball twice in the game, though the Broncos at least recovered one of those.

A reporter asked Jeanty after the game, “What do you learn as a human being, as a man, not a football player, about a night like this?”

Are you planning to watch the rest of the College Football Playoffs?

“Whatever it is, your best is always expected and you know sometimes you don’t always do your best, or do what you plan to do, but you know God always has a bigger plan for you,” Jeanty replied, according to KIVI-TV.

Bronco defensive end Ahmed Hassanein told reporters, “First I want to start off and say all glory to Jesus Christ. He’s the true champion.”

“Coach D, you changed my life,” he added, looking off camera to Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson, who has been forthright about his Christian faith.

“I did not know God until I got to Boise State,” Hassanein said. “And I serve a true champion. Jesus Christ is the only true God. He died [and] rose from the dead three days later. That’s the champion that I serve.”

Related:
Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies at 100

Danielson, in his first full season at Boise State as head coach, talked to reporters about his team’s loss. “I do know God never says ‘oops.’ And as hard as tonight is, as a competitor and as a coach, I do believe we learn and grow from everything. And the best is still to come for our team.”

“I’m so proud of this team. It didn’t go our way tonight,” he continued. “I’m so proud of this team. …  Obviously, tonight we didn’t execute the way we needed to, to win a heavyweight fight like we knew this was going to be, and we got to learn and grow from that as a program. But I’m so proud of this team re-establishing the standard in Boise.”

Faith also appeared to be important to several members of the Penn State football team, who could be seen joining hands and kneeling on the field before the game in apparent prayer.

Penn State travels to Miami next week to play the winner of Thursday’s Notre Dame-University of Georgia game.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Awesome Video: Despite Humbling Playoff Loss, Boise State Gives All the Glory to God
CNN Invites Comedian for New Year's Celebration, Things Immediately Go Awry
Item Seen on Truck Used in New Orleans Massacre Sparks Rampant Speculation
Russians Appear to Commit Disturbing Act to Faces of Dead North Koreans
Biden and Harris' Relationship Has Taken a Turn for the Worse Since the Election: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation