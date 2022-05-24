Share
A girl receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, on Nov. 2, 2021.
A girl receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, on Nov. 2, 2021. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

AZ Gov Signs Bills Banning COVID Vaccine Requirement for Schools and Mask Mandates in Gov't Buildings

 By Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project  May 24, 2022 at 6:00am
GOP Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation into law on Friday that prevents health officials from requiring K-12 students to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school.

Additionally, the governor signed House Bill 2453, which blocks officials from implementing face mask mandates in government buildings, including libraries and courthouses, The Arizona Republic reported.

The latter law makes an exception for facilities where “long-standing workplace infection control and safety measures that are unrelated to COVID-19” may require the wearing of face masks.

GOP state Rep. Joanne Osborne, chair of the state House Health and Human Services Committee, sponsored House Bill 2086, which prevents state health officials from mandating immunizations from COVID-19 or any variant of it for students to attend school.

Osborne said the decision about whether a child receives a COVID-19 vaccine should lie with the parents, according to the Republic.

Democratic state Sen. Christine Marsh called the bill “foolhardy,” saying its passage could result in the parents of immunocompromised children choosing not to send them to school.

“Please, please keep in mind all the medically fragile kids we have in this state,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that fully vaccinated people still can get infected with COVID-19 and spread the virus, but the vaccine has been shown effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The vote for HB 2086 was along straight party lines, with no Republican voting against it and no Democrat voting for it in the House or the Senate.

Critics of the bill have argued that there is an existing process, including a public comment period, that must be followed before vaccines can be mandated by public health officials. Further, parents can file for exemptions based on personal beliefs.

The Associated Press reported that Ducey signed legislation earlier this year preventing schools from requiring students to wear masks unless the parents approve.

Another law previously enacted bars government entities from requiring employees to show proof of vaccination.

Both HB 2453 and HB 2086 will take effect 90 days after the current legislative session ends.

On Friday, Ducey also signed legislation requiring K-12 students to receive instruction concerning the 9/11 attacks.

“The events on September 11, 2001, shaped a generation and forever changed America,” Ducey said in a statement.

“The tragic events that unfolded that morning bound us together and altered how we view the world. We have an obligation to teach our children about the events and ideas that made us who we are as a nation,” the governor continued.


“On that day, we faced an attack on who we are and what we stand for: democracy, liberty and freedom. We’re going to ensure future generations of Arizonans never forget how those values were defended on September 11, 2001.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project




