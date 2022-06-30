AZ House GOP Leader Wants to See Pro-Abortion Protesters Who Attempted to Breach Capitol Prosecuted

Arizona House Majority Whip Leo Biasiucci anticipates that lawmakers will seek to hold accountable protesters who violently attempted to breach the state Capitol following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

“We are a state that believes in law and order,” the Republican told The Epoch Times.

“I am hopeful that with all of the footage from that night, those involved in trying to break into the Capitol will be charged with the same charges as those involved on Jan. 6 [2021 at the nation’s Capitol],” Biasiucci added.

He believes if law enforcement does not take appropriate action, the Arizona Senate will likely hold a hearing concerning the protest, which happened while that body was conducting some of the final votes of its annual legislative session.

“It is imperative that we move quickly on this investigation and turn over all evidence to law enforcement. This behavior will not stop unless those involved are exposed and prosecuted to the fullest,” Biasiucci said.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Law Enforcement Prevents Insurrection of State Senate While Lawmakers Conduct the People’s Work pic.twitter.com/jiWmAAYJJn — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) June 25, 2022



The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that night, “Protests over the United States Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade brought an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people to the Arizona State Capitol Complex in Phoenix.”

“What began as a peaceful protest evolved into anarchical and criminal actions by masses of splinter groups. As groups realized the state legislature was in session, they attempted to breach the doors of the Arizona Senate and force their way into the building,” the DPS continued.

“The violence of their efforts literally shook the building and terrified citizens and law makers who occupied the building. As the glass doors bowed from attempts of forced entry, the occupants of the building were instructed to move to secure locations.

“Due to the direct threat to the occupants of the Senate building and damage to the building itself, Arizona State Troopers took immediate action and utilized tactics including the deployment of field force teams and tear gas.”

GOP state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita posted video of the incident on Twitter.



According to the DPS, protesters also defaced several memorials on the Capitol grounds, including the Arizona Peace Officers Memorial, the Korean War Memorial and the Operation Enduring Freedom Memorial.

Monuments damaged in AZ include: Wesley Bolin Memorial Amphitheatre

158th Regimental Memorial

Arizona Peace Officers Memorial

Korean War Memorial

Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Memorial

Operation Enduring Freedom Memorial

Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Memorial This speaks volumes… pic.twitter.com/XelZWj08pW — NJflaggers (@NJflaggers) June 25, 2022



The Arizona Mirror reported that the Senate was debating a bill expanding the state’s school voucher program to all of Arizona’s 1.1 million students when protesters tried to enter the building.

The agitators forced senators to end their deliberations and vacate the building.

“We were told on the floor to assemble. The Senate building was in danger of being breached,” GOP Sen. Wendy Rogers recounted to The Epoch Times.

“We were told to remain calm and proceed to the tunnel to go over to the House. As we were doing that, the mood was very professional and calm,” she said.

“We eventually came back upstairs, and it was decided we would finish out the night in a Senate hearing room because the chamber had remnants of tear gas, which made it hard for some of us to do our business.”

According to the Arizona Republic, the state legislature passed and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law Senate Bill 1164 in March — a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, except to save the life of the mother.

The law was due to go into effect 90 days after the end of the current legislative session.

However, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Wednesday that Arizona’s pre-Roe ban on all abortions, except to save the life of the mother, is now back in effect in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Our office has concluded the Arizona Legislature has made its intention clear regarding abortion laws,” Brnovich said. “ARS 13-3603 is back in effect and will not be repealed in 90 days by SB1164.”

Our office has concluded the Arizona Legislature has made its intentions clear regarding abortion laws. pic.twitter.com/jvjKXaXKwd — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) June 29, 2022



“We will soon be asking the court to vacate the injunction which was put in place following Roe v. Wade in light of the Dobbs decision earlier this month.”

ARS 13-3603 punishes abortion providers, not those who receive them.

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

