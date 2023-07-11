Share
A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco on April 24.
A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco on April 24. (Jeff Chiu / AP)

Bank of America Ordered to Pay Customers $100 Million for 'Double-Dipping,' Other Illegal Practices

 By The Associated Press  July 11, 2023 at 6:10am
Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent.

It is one of the highest financial penalties in years against Bank of America, which has largely spent the last 15 years trying to clean up its reputation and market itself to the public as a bank focused on financial health and not on overdraft fee income.

BofA will need to refund $100 million to customers, pay $90 million in penalties to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and $60 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

“Bank of America wrongfully withheld credit card rewards, double-dipped on fees, and opened accounts without consent,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, in a statement. “These practices are illegal and undermine customer trust.”

Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction because the customer did not have enough funds in their account, the CFPB said.

The agency determined that the bank double-dipped by allowing fees to be repeatedly charged for the same transaction.

BofA has been cutting down on its reliance on overdraft fee revenue for more than a decade, and the bank cut how much it charges customers for an overdraft to $15 last year.

Brian Moynihan, the bank’s CEO and chairman, told The Associated Press in 2022 that under these new policies, overdraft fee income was down 90 percent from 2021.

The bank said that it voluntarily reduced overdraft fees and eliminated all non-sufficient fund fees in the first half of last year.

Bank of America also offered people cash rewards and bonus points when signing up for a card, but the CFPB said the bank illegally withheld promised credit card account bonuses.

The CFPB also found that, since at least 2012, Bank of America employees illegally applied for and enrolled consumers in credit card accounts without their knowledge or authorization.

It is a similar charge that was made against Wells Fargo, which paid billions in fines after it was determined that the San Francisco bank opened millions of unauthorized bank accounts in order to meet unrealistic sales goals.

In 2014, the CFPB ordered Bank of America to pay $727 million for illegal credit card practices.

Last year, it was ordered to pay a $10 million civil penalty over unlawful garnishments.

Also in 2022, the CFPB and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined Bank of America $225 million and required it to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in redress to consumers for botched disbursement of state unemployment benefits at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conversation