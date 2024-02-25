Few things better encapsulate the adage of “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should” than the current state of computer-generated imagery in cinema.

In short, CGI is overwrought, can look really bad, and has become both a visual and storytelling crutch for filmmakers.

In fact, over-reliance on CGI has become almost as big of an issue in contemporary Hollywood as the general creative bankruptcy that has gripped the entertainment industry.

And, if you need any proof of this, look no further than the biggest theatrical flops of 2023.

Those movies cover a wide range of genres (action, war epics, family-friendly affairs) but all of those movies share a common theme: They all feature wildly bloated production costs, which CGI plays a significant role in creating.

And to be clear, this isn’t to suggest that CGI should never be used, or anything remotely similar, during the arduous and sometimes painful task of making a movie.

Rather, CGI should be used like any other pain reliever: Cautiously and in well-regulated doses.

And that appears to be exactly how the brilliantly titled sequel movie, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” was made, according to a new interview with People Magazine.

(For the unfamiliar, in that film’s lore, Beetlejuice — a “bio-exorcist” equipped to scare away living residents so ghosts can occupy a house — spontaneously appears when you utter his name three times in a row).

Lead actor and Hollywood star Michael Keaton, who plays the titular Beetlejuice (and portrayed the crude undead prankster in the original “Beetlejuice” from 1988), spoke with People in a wide-ranging interview that covered a number of topics.

But the most interesting information came when People broached the topic of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” potentially turning into a “CGI extravaganza” — a notable concern given the zany and off-the-wall imagery of the original.

“The one thing that [director Tim Burton] and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology,” Keaton told People.

The 72-year-old actor, who had previously worked with Burton on the first “Beetlejuice” as well as some popular Batman movies, added: “It had to feel handmade.”

“What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right,’” Keaton noted.

Indeed, CGI can often lead to actors interacting with literal air and a green screen, which is a notable challenge.

It’s far better and more noticeable for viewers when actors have another actor, or at least a human, to work off of.

“It’s the most exciting thing,” Keaton continued. “When you get to do that again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending somebody’s across the way from you, this is just enormous fun.”

(Of note, Keaton’s last major tentpole movie was the critically and commercially panned “The Flash,” where Keaton reprised his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. And yes, there were wild amounts of CGI in the film).

It should go without saying that happier and more fulfilled acting will give better performances, and Keaton appears to be happily fulfilled.

“It’s the most fun I’ve had on set in a long time,” said Keaton.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and its plethora of practical effects will be released in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

