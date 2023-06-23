Watch: Audiences Creeped Out by CGI Resurrection of Christopher Reeve in 'The Flash'

After Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” hit theaters last weekend, the DC Studios superhero film was met with lackluster reception that manifested in mediocre reviews and a subpar box office return. Among the film’s many problems, with which many took issue, was its soulless cameos.

Many moviegoers took to social media since the film was released to express their grievances toward one cameo in particular: the late Christopher Reeve’s Superman.

Reeve made a brief return to the silver screen through modern CGI technology that enabled “The Flash” to feature the iconic Superman actor despite his death in 2004. Though audiences would likely have been excited to see Reeve’s character again if he was alive, his CGI resurrection only added to the audience’s frustration with the film.

One user, for example, tweeted her response to Reeve’s appearance.

“Bringing him back as a lifeless CGI puppet is beyond tasteless,” another user said.

There is so much joy, warmth and charisma in this performance. There is so much of Christopher Reeve in this Superman. Bringing him back as a lifeless CGI puppet is beyond tasteless. pic.twitter.com/GbcAVxEkFn — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) June 13, 2023

Others pointed out the difference in Reeve’s cameo appearance between the new film and two episodes of a Superman television show that aired during the 2000s.

Just know that Smallville managed to give more respect to the late Christopher Reeve than the Flash did. pic.twitter.com/jTWHMASnFq — Tom (@ThomNelson21) June 13, 2023

“The Flash” featured Michael Keaton’s Batman in a pivotal role, while George Reeves’ Superman, Helen Slater’s Supergirl and Adam West’s Batman appeared for a few seconds.

Additionally, an old video of the late actor has been circulating on Twitter due to the film’s controversy, in which Reeve said he hated Hollywood’s superhero sequel tradition that doesn’t add anything to an original film.

The irony of this… Warner Brothers did exactly what Christopher Reeve hated.. he would’ve HATED the idea of his cameo in The Flash pic.twitter.com/ABLUin9hrX — Teej (@UsUnitedJustice) June 14, 2023

On the other hand, director and comic book enthusiast Kevin Smith went on the record with Rolling Stone to say he personally liked Reeve’s surprise cameo.

“It didn’t bother me all. I thought it was just a really nice homage to the past. It didn’t feel like an insult. That felt like an homage,” he said.

Kevin Smith Reacts To CGI Cameos Of Christopher Reeve And George Reeves In ‘The Flash’: “It Didn’t Feel Like An Insult. That Felt Like An Homage” https://t.co/7aHhmdjvjF — Bounding Into Comics (@BoundingComics) June 20, 2023

“Some people are like, ‘Yeah, but they’re not alive to say yes or no.’ And you know, I don’t know any actor who would be like, ‘Don’t use my image when I’m dead,'” Smith continued addressing the critics. “Like, you don’t go into this business to try to be shy, right? You want to be seen.”

Despite Smith’s opinion, many moviegoers felt the CGI trick was a cheap ploy rather than a meaningful tribute, as several more social media posts concur.

“The Flash,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, reined in $55 million during its opening weekend at the domestic box office, falling short of its $70 million projection. The film currently sits at a 66 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

