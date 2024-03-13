Share
Ben Shapiro Under Fire for Anti-Retirement Rant, Gets Torn to Shreds by Fellow Conservatives

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 13, 2024 at 1:18pm
Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is suffering a backlash for saying that Americans should continue working past the official retirement age and possibly until death.

During Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, Shapiro said it is “totally crazy” and “insane” that the retirement age is still set at 65 in the U.S.

He pointed out that President Joe Biden is running for re-election at 81.

Joe Biden has technically been eligible for Social Security and Medicare for 16 years, and he wants to continue in office until he is 86, which is 19 years past when he would be eligible for retirement,” Shapiro said.


“No one in the United States should be retiring at 65 years old,” he continued. “Frankly, I think retirement itself is a stupid idea unless you have some sort of health problem.

“Everybody that I know who is elderly who has retired is dead within five years. And if you talk to people who are elderly and they lose their purpose in life by losing their job and they stop working, things go to hell in a handbasket real quick.”

Shapiro went on to note that when Social Security was implemented in 1935, the average American only lived to about 63. But now the average life expectancy is almost 80, so a retirement age of 65 is “crazy talk” and “not fiscally sustainable,” he insisted.

“I fail to see how a country in which our entire leadership class is 80-plus is telling you that we should have a retirement age of 65. It makes no sense at all,” Shapiro concluded.

Many on social media did not take kindly to his comments.

X user David Giglio, for instance, sarcastically summarized Shapiro’s argument: “Everyone should work until they drop dead!”

Another conservative commentator blasted Shapiro for supporting foreign wars but advocating to take benefits away from Americans.

Shapiro also took heat from an X user who said he just “talks for a living.”

“Say this from a coal mine. Say it from a patrol car. Say it from a military base or on deployment,” the user said. “Say that at 65 you should just keep plugging along — and you’ll be laughed out of the room.”


On Wednesday, Shapiro responded to the criticism on his podcast and in a post on X.

“1. Social Security is a Ponzi scheme that is 100% going to bankrupt the country,” he wrote.

2. It’s a free country — if you have the money to retire and you want to, that’s your choice. But work is a large part of a fulfilling and purposeful life, and retirement as we know it today — sending the elderly out to pasture to wither away — is not how we were created to live.”


The fact is, Shapiro did his discussion of retirement no good at all by using words like “crazy,” “insane” and “stupid.”

It also didn’t help that he didn’t seem to realize that the retirement age is not 65 for people his age. Starting way back in 1983, the retirement age was gradually increased to 67 for those born in 1960 or later.

The case can be made that the retirement age should be raised further. But Shapiro’s insensitive bombast totally defeated any chance of a dispassionate, logical argument.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
