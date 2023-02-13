Conservative author, attorney and former game show host Ben Stein cautioned the United States is on its way to becoming a “racial dictatorship” in a video he posted online.

The former host of “Win Ben Stein’s Money” took to Truth Social on Friday to say he is concerned that people can no longer compare and contrast differences in regard to topics, such as race, without running the risk of losing everything.

In the 26-second clip, Stein stood in front of a stove where he was cooking salmon.

“Food for thought,” Stein captioned the video. “We’re getting into a racial dictatorship. God Bless this great country.”

In the clip, Stein addressed the camera for a quick take on cancel culture.

“Hello, friends,” he said. “So, it occurs to me — and it’s kind of a scary thought — we’re getting into a racial dictatorship here where you simply cannot speak your mind,” Stein said.

The comedian said even the “most obvious differences between the races and among the races” cannot be discussed.

Stein opined doing so could mean “losing your job, your friends, your house.”

“That’s a racial dictatorship,” he said. “We’ve never had that here before.”

Stein concluded, “God bless you.”

The actor, whose hilarious moment in the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is still cited by younger generations, is quite active on Truth Social, and he regularly posts videos on Rumble.

He expounded on his thoughts on a “racial dictatorship” in a 30-minute video streamed live on Saturday.

“Even within the family, free speech has been greatly curtailed,” Stein said.

While commenting broadly about black Americans, whom Stein called his “brothers and sisters in God,” he said ignoring statistics about crime and education will not serve to help anyone.

Stein said he believes black Americans are capable of great success but are held back by a society he said vilifies discussing the root causes of issues facing young black Americans.

