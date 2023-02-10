Candace Cameron Bure: 'Cancel Culture Is Real,' But I'm Not Going to Back Down

There are very few Hollywood stars anymore who actually stick with the courage of their convictions.

For every star like Neal McDonough, whose strong Catholic faith prevents him from even recording a kissing scene in his movies, and Gina Carano, who gave up a lucrative career as a “Star Wars” actress to stand for her beliefs, there are countless other feckless cowards who will shrink like violets at the earliest signs of unrest.

This incessant and cowardly kowtowing has bred, to my estimation, one of the very worst things to be afflicted upon mankind in recent memory — yes, more devastating than COVID or race riots.

And that horrible thing is “cancel culture,” the practice of trying to dehumanize anyone (you cancel a television show or movie, not an entire human being, as some would call that murder) whom you disagree with by getting them removed, banned, or otherwise “canceled” from the public eye.

Curiously, “cancel culture,” more often than not, targets particularly conservative and Christian actors, like the aforementioned Carano.

One such Christian actor who has been a target of the left for years now is the once-beloved star of “Full House” and “Fuller House,” Candace Cameron Bure.

For a while now, Bure has endured endless slander and negativity for the high crime of… espousing her Christian beliefs?

Here’s actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, whose career peaked with the teenage soap opera “One Tree Hill,” straight up calling Bure a “bigot,” which is a pretty heinous accusation:

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

Note the article that Morgan is quote-tweeting here. The headline reads: “Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why She Left Hallmark for GAC Family: They’re ‘Good Christians That Love the Lord.'” Nowhere in that headline is there a suggestion of bigotry.

Well, for all the excrement that Bure has had to deal with, she has always handled it with aplomb, and her latest response to her critics is no different.

Appearing on the “Unapologetic” podcast with Julia Jeffress Sadler during the Wednesday episode, Bure opened up about her ongoing battles with her career and critics.

The conversational podcast covered a wide swathe of topics, including Bure’s current relationship with her brother Kirk, but the most poignant comments came when discussing this “cancel culture” phenomenon.

“You are such an example of someone who speaks the truth, doesn’t waver, and does so graciously,” host Sadler asked Bure. Sadler followed up with asking Bure what advice she had for others looking to follow in her footsteps.

“Listen, it’s hard. It’s hard no matter what, especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people,” Bure said. “But it’s important that we speak truth, but in love. Because listen, nobody’s going to change, nobody’s going to even listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way.

“But it’s important we don’t back down.”

Bure expressed pride at how her own children, all grown up, have taken to the Gospel and Scripture as a part of their everyday lives.

The 46-year-old actress then noted how, in North America, Christians get slandered and accosted endlessly, but they’re not persecuted quite the way they are in other parts of the world. That fact, coupled with Bure’s preferred loving approach, has helped give her confidence in how she will pursue God’s mission in the United States.

“Nevertheless, cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard,” Bure said. “But listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one, and there are lots of us and we are always stronger together.

“You have to find your community and know the word of God.”

Good for Bure.

It’s not easy being a voice of virtue when your naysayers are always trying to bring you down to their level. After all, how easy is it to want to cancel someone else after you’ve been canceled?

For Bure, however, it’s not just a mission. This appears to be her way of life, always fighting for God and good.

It’s a lesson she’s passed on to her children, and a lesson that more people in Hollywood could abide by.

