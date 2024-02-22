'Best Action Star' Controversy Is Even Worse Than People Thought: Look at Who Wasn't Even Nominated

Confusion and outrage erupted when the winners of 2023’s “People Choice Awards” were announced on Sunday.

To the shock and disappointment of many online, controversial actress Rachel Zegler beat out action superstars Tom Cruise from “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” and Keanu Reeves from “John Wick: Chapter 4” to win the “Best Action Star” of the year award for her performance in the prequel “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

Some even postulate the online voting process was gamed in Zegler’s favor. Regardless, many online were confounded by the award, given some of the historic feats (riding a motorcycle off a cliff and rolling down countless flights of stairs) the two male stars performed in their respective 2023 pictures.

But the controversy surrounding the award is even worse than many of those critics may realize.

Aside from the fact that Cruise and Reeves were the obvious choices to win, many amazing actors from the two stars’ action films were snubbed from even getting a nomination altogether.

While Zegler’s “Hunger Games” movie garnered two nominations for the award — Zegler and fellow actress Viola Davis — the “John Wick” and “Mission: Impossible” sequels only garnered one nominee each.

The most notable snub was martial arts legend Donnie Yen for his role in “John Wick: Chapter 4” as the blind killer known as Caine.

Yen is perhaps this generation’s Jackie Chan in that he embodies the very best a martial arts star can offer. This is displayed in countless films from his performances in Hong Kong-produced franchises like “Ip Man” to those in American blockbusters like “Rogue One.”

In “John Wick,” Yen wonderfully uses his martial arts creativity to make his blind character take out hordes of enemies using off-the-wall methods. Take a look at this scene, for example.

Another notable snub was actress Hayley Atwell from “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.”

Atwell’s performance was unique given that she managed to portray a very charismatic feminine character who also kicks butt in a realistic way.

Too often nowadays, female action stars are portrayed as nothing more than overly masculine ball-busters who unrealistically throw around and punch out dudes twice their size.

In contrast, throughout “Dead Reckoning,” Atwell’s character uses her wits and feminine charm to outsmart larger opponents, which makes for a much more believable — and exciting — performance.

And, in scenes like this one, her character performs more exciting action feats than many male stars did this past year.

Nevertheless, both stars were snubbed no doubt leaving many — including this writer — to wonder what the heck those responsible for handing out nominations were thinking.

(And to be clear, this is not to say that Yen or Atwell should’ve won.)

Ironically enough, both actors would have introduced more “diversity” into the list of nominees (which is likely what award shows like this are most worried about given the current political climate) even though both were most likely deserving of nominations purely due to unbiased merit.

