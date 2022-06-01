Share
News

Beto O'Rourke Flips Again, Backs Mass Confiscation of AR-15s

 By Richard Moorhead  June 1, 2022 at 4:36am
Share

If Beto O’Rourke gets elected, Texans may have to hand over their guns.

O’Rourke, a Democrat challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the November election, endorsed the forcible confiscation of semiautomatic rifles in a Dallas town hall event on Tuesday.

“I don’t think the people who have them right now in civilian use should be able to keep them,” O’Rourke said.

Trending:
Biden's Slip of the Tongue Denigrates Our Entire Political System: 'Democracy Is Not Perfect; It's Never Been Good'

O’Rourke said the policy “may not be politically popular” or “may be too honest.”

This is the second time O’Rourke has flip-flopped on gun confiscation, famously backing a proposal some identified as the most tyrannical gun control policy ever as a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

In a September 2019 Democratic debate, O’Rouke enthusiastically exclaimed that the federal government would confiscate AR-15s and AK-47s.

O’Rourke’s policy, extreme even among Democrats at the time, established him as a public enemy of American gun owners.

Two years later, O’Rourke struck a more sanitized tone after announcing his 2022 campaign for governor.

O’Rourke said that he’s “not interested in taking anything from anyone” in a February campaign event, even going so far as to say that he would “defend the Second Amendment” as governor.

However, O’Rourke changed his campaign platform on his website last week, according to Fox News.

The campaign edited out a reference that called for simply reducing the number of AR-15-style weapons in circulation, Fox reported. On the website under “gun safety,” O’Rourke states that “I don’t believe any civilian should own an AR-15 or AK-47.”

Would you surrender your gun to a Gov. O'Rourke?

A platform of mandatory gun confiscation is a bold proposal in Texas, a conservative-leaning state where citizens overwhelmingly support the Second Amendment.

O’Rourke interrupted a press conference on the state’s response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week.

O’Rourke is a former congressman and a former member of the city council in El Paso. His gubernatorial campaign is his second attempt at statewide office in Texas, after losing a bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.

American civilian gun owners possess as many as 20 million AR-15-style rifles, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Related:
Beto O'Rourke Disrupts Abbott's Press Conference on School Shooting, Mayor Calls Him 'Sick Son of a B****'

A Texas gun confiscation, or “mandatory buybacks” as O’Rourke has described his program during his 2019 presidential bid, would entail seizing millions of guns from residents of the state.

It would require extensive cooperation from law enforcement personnel in local and state agencies, many of whom might disagree with a policy of confiscating guns.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Beto O'Rourke Flips Again, Backs Mass Confiscation of AR-15s
Uvalde School Police Chief Not Cooperating with State Investigation Into Robb Elementary Massacre
Biden White House Sees Mass Exodus of Black Staffers, With Some Sounding the Alarm on Workplace Issues
Breaking: Clinton Campaign Lawyer Sussmann Found Not Guilty of Lying to FBI
Random Man Asks Ted Cruz for a Photo, After Faking Picture, He Reveals His True Intention
See more...

Conversation