Betrayed: Chicago PD Brass Orders Cops to Ignore ICE Agents' Pleas for Help as Crowd Closes in After Attack, Shooting

Tension between local law enforcement leaders and federal immigration officials continues to rise, with the latest example occurring Saturday in Democrat-run Chicago, where officers were ordered to back down after being called in for backup.

It all started when leftist fanatics — including an armed woman — used vehicles to attack agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Police Department’s chief of patrol reportedly ordered officers to pull back from the area.

The Department of Homeland Security put out a press release on Saturday, detailing what happened to the ICE agents.

“The officers exited their trapped vehicle, when a suspect tried to run them over, forcing the officers to fire defensively,” said Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS.

DHS claimed the armed woman had a semi-automatic weapon and later drove herself to the hospital for treatment. She’d also been named in a Customs and Border Patrol intelligence bulletin last week, for doxing agents online.

“Unfortunately, JB Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area,” McLaughlin added. “There is a crowd growing and we are deploying special operations to control a growing crowd.”

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois, one of many mindless and hate-filled Democrats who regard themselves as enemies of President Donald Trump, has rejected federal intervention in the blood-soaked city of Chicago.

A 2024 news release identified Jon Hein as the CPD’s new chief of patrol. He was also cited in a Saturday article by the Chicago Tribune regarding the shooting.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared a screenshot of the relevant CAD — or Computer-Aided Dispatch — on the social media platform X.

“PLEASE. CHIEF OF PATROL. NO UNITS WILL RESPOND TO THIS,” the CAD showed in all red letters.

Below those words were: “CALLER IS 1 of APPROX 30 ARMED BORDER PATROL AGENTS (ICE) WHO ARE BEING SURROUNDED BY A LARGE CROWD OF PEOPLE REQUESTING CPD.”

NEW: Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to @FoxNews that Chicago police officers were instructed by their Chief of Patrol to NOT respond to Border Patrol agents call for help yesterday after they were reportedly surrounded by a large crowd of protesters following a ramming… pic.twitter.com/ipPl22Ya3I — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 5, 2025

Another X user posted an audio clip of the dispatcher issuing the stand-down order.

“Chief of Patrol said all units clear out from there,” the dispatcher can be heard saying. “We’re not sending anybody over to that location.”

Here is the 911 dispatcher relaying the standdown order to the Chicago PD as they were en route to assist federal officers. pic.twitter.com/jkbojyImf9 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 5, 2025

So, how have Democrat-run states and municipalities gotten away with such madness?

They’ve been allowed to govern with almost zero oversight, no accountability, and were heavily protected by the Biden administration.

