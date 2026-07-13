'It's a Cover-Up on Top of a Cover-Up': Rep. Burchett Blasts Mitch McConnell Situation as a Farce

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett is refusing to take Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s deteriorating health at face value.

Burchett consistently proves himself to be a cut above his colleagues in the promotion of transparency in Congress.

In March 2025, Burchett introduced the “End Congressional Stock Trading Act,” which the Tennessean hoped would bring an end to elected officials trading stocks, given their knowledge of and influence upon the market.

On Friday’s episode of Newsmax’s “Finnerty” with host Rob Finnerty, Burchett spoke about McConnell and his present health crisis.

McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14 with increased speculation as to the cause. Sunday only raised more questions as Newsweek noted the lawmaker shared a photo with his wife, Elaine Chao, from a hospital chair holding a newspaper dated to that day.

Friday had Burchett answering questions about Chao as host Rob Finnerty reported that Chao — the former secretary of labor and former secretary of transportation — went to China and met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. According to Breitbart‘s report from July 4, Zheng emphasized stronger ties between the countries during the meeting, expressing a desire for a more productive relationship.

“I think her ties to China have been suspect for a long time in the transportation world, and serving on transportation, that always raised an eyebrow for me,” Burchett told him.

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💥Tim Burchett on Mitch McConnell: “Nothing in Washington ever happens by accident. It’s a cover-up up on top of a cover-up … This whole thing is a farce.” “Washington, DC is just a large man-made sewer. And we rarely stir it. We just let it sit there and stink.” pic.twitter.com/5GP00zJYf2 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 12, 2026

“Nothing in Washington ever happens by accident. It’s just a cover-up on top of a cover-up, and that’s why nobody trusts what’s going on in Washington.”

“This whole thing is a farce.”

Burchett noted an inconsistency in criticizing the deteriorating mental state of former President Joe Biden during his term while ignoring McConnell’s health as a problem.

“How can you be critical of Joe Biden wandering around the White House looking for the soft-serve ice cream machine for four years when you can’t be critical of this?”

Burchett told viewers the nation’s capital is a “large man-made sewer.”

“We just let it sit there and stink. We don’t drain it,” he said.

Burchett’s characterization of the federal government can more aptly be called a gerontocracy. Without term limits for people like McConnell, we find some of our nation’s most powerful and influential leaders are advanced in age and in declining health, even leading to questions of whether they are still alive.

This interview was before the photo of McConnell and Chao, but the lawmaker is clearly aware of the concern, given his holding of a newspaper to prove he’s still with us.

Yes, our leadership is aged and not entirely honest.

Why was Chao in China at such a critical moment?

Your husband is in the hospital, and you take a trip to a foreign country known for actively working to undermine this country.

The Associated Press reported Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called upon McConnell in previous weeks to give the public a health update in a “transparent manner,” as the outlet said the Republican now attributes the ordeal to a fall.

With so much opaqueness in government, it’s not hard to see why conspiracy theories run rampant.

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