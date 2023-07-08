If something smells off during your family’s next beach outing, there might be a reason for that.

A new report from a nonprofit called the Environment America Research & Policy Center claims that approximately 50 percent of beaches in the U.S. had potentially unsafe contamination levels of fecal matter at some point in 2022.

The report could raise some alarms about the quality of water at beaches nationwide.

The study analyzed data from about 3,200 beaches across the country that were tested in 2022. It found that 55 percent of them had at least one day during which fecal contamination reached what is considered unsafe levels.

The organization also noted that contamination could have occurred on days when testing did not take place — meaning those who enjoyed the water during such a day never knew what they were getting themselves into both literally and figuratively speaking.

Out of the beaches studied, 363 of them exhibited potentially unsafe levels of fecal matter on at least 25 percent of the testing days.

The frequency of beach testing varied by state, according to the report.

The study revealed that contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal sicknesses, respiratory issues and infections of the ears and eyes — among other problems.

Some people who come into contact with fecal matter in the water also experience skin rashes.

The organization estimated that approximately 57 million cases of illness occur each year in the country due to swimming in contaminated oceans, lakes, rivers, and ponds.

In some cases, water that is found to be contaminated prompts health warnings or beach closures to protect public safety.

The report noted over 8,700 instances of health warnings or closures at coastal and Great Lakes beaches throughout last year.

Per the report, beach pollution stems from a number of sources including but not limited to what is balmed on extensive development along coastlines, deteriorating sewage systems and spills and runoff from industrial farming.

Beaches were categorized as “unsafe” if the test findings exceeded an estimated illness rate of 32 per 1,000 swimmers.

Gulf Coast beaches were identified as having the highest contamination levels, with 84 percent of them recording potentially unsafe water on at least one testing day in 2022.

Beaches on the West Coast came in second, with 70 percent of them showing contamination.

Meanwhile, 63 percent of Great Lakes beaches and 48 percent of beaches on the East Coast beaches had unsafe levels of fecal matter on at least one day.

Next time you prepare to dip your toes into the water, it might be prudent to note you might be toying with more than sharks and jellyfish.

There could be other potential risks that can’t be seen that might pose a danger to your health.

It is worth noting the study should be taken with a grain of salt and did not mention how many years such comprehensive tests on American water quality had been conducted.

It should also be noted the Environment America Research & Policy Center is connected to a group called the Public Interest Network.

The Public Interest Network says it is “committed to a shared vision of a better world and a strategic approach to social change.”

Read the study in full here to make your own determinations and, as usual, swim at your own risk.

