Chef Causes a Meltdown After He Bans All Vegans from His Restaurant for 'Mental Health Reasons'

“I’m done with vegans. I’m absolutely done, done, done with vegans.”

No, that wasn’t a comment made by my 89-year-old grandma at Thanksgiving, although it sounds like it. The comment came from one of the top chefs in Australia, who finally had the guts to say what many may be thinking.

British celebrity chef John Mountain is causing animal activists and vegans to reach for their inhalers en masse after he banned vegans from his restaurant, Fyre, in Perth, Australia, following a negative review, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Mountain responded to the negative review from a non-meat eater saying, “F*** vegans … they can f*** off.”

Subsequently, the 55-year-old celebrity chef has implemented a ban on all vegan customers at Fyre.

In a Facebook post, Mountain made the announcement, writing, “Sadly all vegans are now banned from Fyre (for mental health reasons). We thank you for your understanding. Xx”

The Daily Mail reported that when a girl complained about the lack of vegan choices, expressing her disappointment with the vegetable dish she had been served, which she said was unsatisfying and overpriced, Fyre issued a scathing reply on social media, stating, “Thanks for your negative review… please feel free to share your s***ty experience, and I look forward to not seeing you again. How very childish. You and all your vegan mates can all go and enjoy your dishes in another venue. You are now banned.”

Mountain acknowledged that part of the complaint was justified but felt that the customer made it personal.

Mountain defended the ban, stating that it was not feasible to cater to everyone’s dietary preferences all the time and suggested that vegans should go to dedicated vegan restaurants.

Mountain said in an interview with CNN, “Please go find another kebab shop somewhere that’s happy to give you that plastic rubbish that you enjoy to eat so much.”

“I’ve worked for some of the best chefs in the world,” he added, “and to be told that you’re not good enough by some sort of influencer-type vegan person that I’m not into in the 2023s killed me.”

Chef is done with vegan’s and bans them from his restaurant. 😅 pic.twitter.com/x55S683vP5 — Boss Babe (@GirlBoss2024) June 25, 2023



Watching the shoe on the other foot for a change is funny.

In the woke world we live in, it’s usually the vegans, the PETA folk, and the Greta Thunbergs of the world self-righteously munching on their tofu and kale chips while yelling at us for destroying the world. And the celebrities go along with it regardless of how ridiculous their claims are.

It’s nice to hear a celebrity call out the chemical-filled “plastic rubbish” that a lot of vegan food is and not care about the consequences.

Of course, there have been consequences.

Mountain’s restaurant has been bombarded with fake reservations made by trolls upset at his ban.

And, of course, what would a vegan ban protest be without a half-naked sign waving woman?

WARNING: The following tweet contains an image readers may find disturbing.

Perth Fyre chef John Mountain warns activists like Tash Peterson after vegan ban complaint #topstories #news #popculture https://t.co/01KHIGfNaH — Berkley Bear (@BerkleyBearNews) June 21, 2023



The restaurant also dropped from a 4.2 star average rating to 2.8 overnight. However, it soon picked back up to 4.3 stars, Bored Panda reported.

Clearly, Mountain doesn’t care — which makes us think his food speaks for itself.

And without the “woke” vegan crowd there, we’re guessing the atmosphere of the place must be pretty good, too.

Whether you agree or disagree with Mountain’s claims that vegan food is “plastic rubbish,” he has a right to cook and serve whatever he wants in his own restaurant to those who enjoy his cooking.

As far as Mountain is concerned, everyone else can go eat grass.

