Bibles are offered for sale at a Chicago bookstore.
Bibles are offered for sale at a Chicago bookstore.

Bible Sales Explode, Beat Average Book Sales Growth by Whopping 2,100 Percent

 By Randy DeSoto  December 8, 2024 at 4:00am
New sales of the “Good Book,” the Bible, grew 21 times more than new book sales overall this year.

The Wall Street Journal reported, “Bible sales are up 22% in the U.S. through the end of October, compared with the same period last year, according to book tracker Circana BookScan. By contrast, total U.S. print book sales were up less than 1% in that period.”

If we compare those numbers to each other, the Bible outpaced the average of those sales by 21 times, or a staggering 2,100 percent.

Annual Bible sales leaped from 9.7 million in 2019 to 14.2 million last year and 13.7 million through the end of October 2024.

Certainly much has happened since 2019 to make the world feel shaky, including a worldwide pandemic, social unrest, high inflation and overall economic insecurity, as well as major wars in Europe and the Middle East.

“People are experiencing anxiety themselves, or they’re worried for their children and grandchildren,” Jeff Crosby, president of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association, told the Journal. “It’s related to artificial intelligence, election cycles … and all of that feeds a desire for assurance that we’re going to be OK.”

Will America see a spiritual revival over the next four years?

Young first-time Bible buyers are helping boost sales.

“You have a generation that wants to find things that feel more solid,” Amy Simpson of Tyndale House Publishers told the Journal.

Social media influencer and reality TV star Cely Vazquez is an example of a younger adult who recently bought her first Bible.

“I have never purchased my own Bible, or studied it or read it, and now, at 28 years old, I’ve been finding myself having this deeper craving for really understanding what it means to walk with God — and I think that definitely starts with reading and studying the Bible,” she said in a short video.

She went to her local Barnes and Noble in southern California and purchased one from the “She Reads Truth” line at the store.

With the proliferation of new editions and designs, it is the “golden age of Bible publishing,” the Journal said.

Even President-elect Donald Trump got in on the action, teaming up with singer Lee Greenwood to promote the “God Bless the USA” Bible last spring in time for Easter.

“Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back and bring them back fast,” he said. “I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have. That’s why our country is going haywire.”

“This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion,” he added.

Bethany Martin, who manages a Christian bookstore in Newton, Kansas, said people are “looking for hope with the world the way it is, and the Bible is what they’re reaching for.”

The surge in interest in the Bible is coming even as those identifying as Christian in the U.S. hit a low of 68 percent last year.

That figure is down from its most recent high of 90 percent in 1980, in the wake of the Jesus People movement of the late 1960s and 70s, when likely millions came to faith. It was the last major revival in America.

Christian leaders are seeing pockets of revival break out in recent years, with mass gatherings on college campuses and beyond.

Michael Maiden, pastor of Church for the Nations in Phoenix, last fall compared what’s happening spiritually in the country to popping popcorn.

“Whenever you start popcorn or start heating it, nothing happens. Then all of a sudden a kernel pops, then another one, then a bunch. It’s like a multiplying factor takes over, and before you know it, the whole bag is ready to be eaten,” he said.

“There are measurable signs in the culture, not of a broad, complete revival, but the beginning kernels popping or … the first waves of something good happening,” Maiden continued, pointing to student-led revivals on many campuses.

“So I have 1,000 percent confidence that the greatest spiritual awakening in our country’s history is in its beginning stage, and these next years we’re going to see it,” he said.

The increase in Bible sales in recent years may just be one of the indicators that revival is upon us.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
