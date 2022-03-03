In another farcical illustration of President Joe Biden’s warped priorities, his administration asked Congress for an additional $10 billion in foreign aid to defend Ukraine’s borders and help its citizens amid the ongoing Russian siege.

Shalanda Young, the acting director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, requested the massive expenditure on Thursday as she underscored the Biden administration’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine.

“As the President and bipartisan members of Congress have made clear, the United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy,” Young wrote in an emotional blog post published on the official White House website.

The United States — which is grappling with historic inflation and soaring gas prices — has given more than $100 million to Ukraine every year since 2001, with that total climbing to $534 million in 2020, according to ForeignAssistance.gov.

However, Young said, it is imperative to send a lot more taxpayer money overseas.

Keep in mind that the southern U.S. border is vulnerable and remains open to daily invasions by unvetted armies of illegal aliens while the White House focuses intently on Ukraine.

“To continue this important work and further support the Ukrainian people, we are requesting $10 billion to deliver additional humanitarian, security, and economic assistance in Ukraine and the neighboring region in the coming days and weeks,” Young wrote.

“These resources will mean additional defense equipment for Ukraine, lifesaving humanitarian assistance — such as emergency food assistance — for the Ukrainian people, stronger sanctions enforcement, a dedicated task force led by the Department of Justice to go after the ill-gotten gains and other illicit activities of the Russian oligarchs, and additional support for U.S troop deployments to neighboring countries,” she said.

Young said the additional $10 billion also would be used to “counter Russian cyberattacks and disinformation, and strengthen the stability of Ukraine’s electrical grid.”

As a reminder, the U.S. has provided more than $3 billion in aid to Ukraine since 2014, and what do we have to show for it?

All that money did not deter Russia’s 2014 annexation of then-Ukrainian territory Crimea under the watch of former President Barack Obama.

Nor did the taxpayer-funded windfall prevent Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week on Biden’s watch.

The Biden administration’s mind-boggling move to panhandle Congress for even more tax dollars to send overseas as Americans struggle with skyrocketing grocery bills and gas prices spotlights once again how tone-deaf this White House is to the daily plight of its own citizenry.

With the national debt topping $30 trillion and instability eroding every layer of American democracy, the U.S. no longer can afford to be the “world’s policeman.”

The era of America policing the world has come and gone, and it is time for saber-rattling Washington warmongers to open their eyes and accept that reality.

You can condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine without demanding that more American lives and money be expended overseas, defending a foreign nation’s borders while blithely ignoring daily infringements on our own sovereignty.

