Commentary
House Republicans gather on the East Steps of the House of Representatives to introduce their proposed legislative agenda on Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Over 100 GOP Reps: Biden's $3.5 Trillion Bill Is a Death Blow to America's Supply Chain

 By Cameron Arcand  October 21, 2021 at 5:31pm
Over 100 Republican House members signed a letter on Wednesday warning President Joe Biden that passing his unrealistic $3.5 trillion spending plan would be a catastrophic decision for the supply chain crisis.

Rep. Sam Graves, the ranking member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, led the charge in the letter slamming the president’s proposed policies as harmful to the current economic environment.

“We must address the global supply chain and ports crisis before Congress even considers additional social spending and taxation legislation. Our priority right now should be strengthening our Nation’s economy and increasing our global competitiveness. The policies of your Presidency and party’s leaders in Congress are exacerbating or simply ignoring the underlying supply chain crisis,” the representatives wrote.

“These policies include the mishandling of the COVID response in ways that are prolonging unemployment and worker shortages across the economy, to your push for a multi-trillion-dollar spending spree that is driving up prices of everything from gas to groceries. These efforts only serve to weaken American competitiveness and shrink our economy, and they will certainly ensure that this Christmas will not be merry.”

The House of Representatives already passed the Democratic-backed spending bill, along with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, so the purpose of this letter is to make Biden more mindful of the consequences during his negotiation process with the Senate. One of the bill’s provisions, for example, is an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, which many argue will harm the economy.

The 7 Blood-Boiling Items Hidden Inside Biden's $3.5 Trillion Socialist Wish List

“Multiple factors have contributed to the Nation’s supply chain crisis, but one factor that is being overlooked is how the collection of harmful policies being pushed by the President and his party is making matters worse — not better,” Graves said in a news release.

“Policies that encourage unemployment and worker shortages, multi-trillion-dollar spending sprees that lead to an inflationary tax increase on Americans, new regulations and prohibitions that drive up the cost of everything including energy, focusing infrastructure programs on socialist ideals rather than actual solutions to infrastructure problems — all of these policies are causing further breakdowns in the supply chain.

“The President is telling the private sector to ‘step up’ and fix these issues, but the President needs to lead by example, step up himself, and reevaluate his agenda that is making this supply chain crisis worse,” he continued.

Between inflation and supply chain issues, consumer goods are becoming more scarce and in some cases, more expensive.

According to KABC-TV, there is a backlog of 100 container ships in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach waiting with tons of products, as the pair of ports is responsible for about 40 percent of all cargo ships entering the United States. Typically, those ports usually house about 17 ships.

These cargo shipment issues have a massive trickle-down effect, resulting in delays in e-commerce and retail.

The policies in the spending plan, which is being held up by moderate Democratic Sens. Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin, include increasing the corporate tax rate and expanding social programs.

The 7 Blood-Boiling Items Hidden Inside Biden's $3.5 Trillion Socialist Wish List

These additional regulations on the free market will only induce additional problems for companies that are already struggling to afford shipping costs, and consumers will foot the bill.

Letters like the one Graves and his Republican colleagues wrote are typically purely symbolic, but this is one worth noting.

Unfortunately, Biden and his Democratic allies either don’t understand or don’t care about how high government spending and taxes would hurt the private sector and average Americans.

This is going to be a rough holiday season for the United States, and the federal government will only make things worse.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Conversation